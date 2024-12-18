Starling Thomas V Siblings: Meet Kameron Thomas and Kalyn Williams

Starling Thomas V, born on January 25, 2000, in Birmingham, Alabama, is an American professional football cornerback for the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL.

He attended Ramsay High School and played college football at UAB, where he had a notable career despite suffering a torn ACL in 2020.

After going undrafted in 2023, he signed with the Detroit Lions but was quickly claimed by the Cardinals.

Thomas is known for his agility and defensive skills, having been named first-team all-conference in 2022.

Siblings

Starling has two siblings, namely Kameron Thomas and Kalyn Williams.

He grew up in Birmingham, Alabama, where he lived with his family during his formative years.

College career

Thomas played college football at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) from 2018 to 2022.

He began his college career as a true freshman in 2018, where he quickly established himself as a promising defensive back.

Over the course of that season, he participated in 12 games, showcasing his skills with 10 tackles and three pass breakups.

His performance contributed significantly to UAB’s strong season, which culminated in a bowl game victory.

In the following years, Thomas continued to develop as a key player for the Blazers.

During the 2019 season, he made notable contributions to the team’s defense, although specific statistics from that year are less highlighted.

Unfortunately, in 2020, he suffered a torn ACL, which sidelined him for part of the season.

This injury posed a significant challenge but also provided him with an opportunity to focus on recovery and rehabilitation.

Returning for his senior year in 2022, Thomas had an impressive season and was named first-team All-Conference USA, reflecting his status as one of the top defensive backs in the conference.

His ability to read plays, combined with his speed and agility, allowed him to make crucial stops and interceptions throughout the season.

In his final year at UAB, he recorded significant defensive statistics that showcased his skills and contributed to UAB’s competitive performance.

After completing his college career, Thomas entered the 2023 NFL Draft but went undrafted.

Despite this setback, he remained determined to pursue his professional football career.

Shortly after the draft, he signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent, indicating that teams recognized his potential despite not being selected.

His journey took another turn when he was claimed off waivers by the Arizona Cardinals shortly thereafter.

Thomas is known for several key attributes that make him a valuable player.

His agility and speed allow him to cover receivers effectively, while his strong ball skills enable him to intercept passes and break up plays.

Additionally, his understanding of defensive schemes contributes to his ability to anticipate plays and react quickly.

Accolades

Thomas has received several accolades throughout his football career.

During his time at UAB, he was recognized for his performance on the field, earning honorable mention All-Conference USA honors in 2021 after recording 41 tackles, two interceptions, and nine pass breakups.

In his senior year (2022), he achieved first-team All-Conference USA status, allowing receptions on only 37.9% of passes thrown at him and defending 13 passes.

Additionally, he participated in the East–West Shrine Bowl, showcasing his skills to NFL scouts following the conclusion of his college career.