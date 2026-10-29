Stefan Persson is a Swedish business magnate with an estimated net worth of $14 billion. He built his fortune through his ownership of Hennes & Mauritz (H&M), the international fashion retailer founded by his father, Erling Persson, in 1947. His family has played a central role in the company’s growth into one of the world’s largest clothing retailers.

Persson took over as H&M’s chief executive officer in 1982 and led the company for 16 years. He later served as chairman before handing the position to his eldest son, Karl-Johan Persson, in 2020. Although he stepped away from the company’s daily leadership, his family has continued to maintain a significant ownership interest in the business.

Beyond H&M, Persson has invested in technology and real estate. He holds an interest in Hexagon AB, a Swedish information technology company, and operates Ramsbury Invest, a private real estate business with properties in Sweden, France, and the United Kingdom.

His wealth reflects decades of family ownership, the expansion of H&M, and investments outside the fashion industry. Persson has also supported charitable initiatives focused on humanitarian causes, environmental issues, and young people’s welfare.

Stefan Persson Net Worth $14 Billion Date of Birth October 4, 1947 Place of Birth Stockholm, Sweden

Early Life

Carl Stefan Erling Persson was born on October 4, 1947, in Stockholm, Sweden. His father, Erling Persson, founded H&M in the same year. His mother was Margrit, and he has a sister named Lottie.

Growing up in a family connected to the fashion business gave Persson an early connection to the company that would later become the main source of his wealth.

He attended Stockholm University, where he obtained an associate qualification. His subsequent career focused on business management, retail expansion, and investment.

Persson’s rise within H&M followed the development of the family business. His leadership helped continue the expansion initiated by his father, while his later investments broadened his financial interests.

H&M and the Persson Family Business

H&M was founded in 1947 by Erling Persson. The company initially focused on women’s clothing before expanding its product range and international operations.

Over time, H&M developed into a major retailer selling clothing and accessories for men, women, and children. It later expanded into home furnishings, adding another category to its retail business.

The company built its reputation around fashion at relatively accessible prices. Its business model enabled it to serve a broad customer base across different countries and markets.

H&M’s international expansion helped increase the value of the business and strengthen the Persson family’s financial position. The company has also operated several brands and retail concepts as part of its wider business portfolio.

The family’s ownership interest has remained a defining feature of H&M. Stefan Persson’s wealth is therefore closely tied to the company’s performance, its ability to attract customers, and its position in a competitive global fashion market.

Leadership at H&M

Persson became H&M’s CEO in 1982, succeeding his father. He held the position until 1998, overseeing a period of continued international development.

Under his leadership, H&M strengthened its presence outside Sweden and expanded into additional markets. The company developed a larger retail network and increased its influence in the international clothing industry.

After leaving the CEO position in 1998, Persson became chairman of the board. He continued to play an important role in the company’s strategic direction and long-term development.

In May 2020, his eldest son, Karl-Johan Persson, succeeded him as chairman. Karl-Johan had previously served as H&M’s CEO from 2009 to 2020.

The leadership transition marked a new phase in the family’s involvement in the company. Stefan Persson retained a major ownership interest, allowing him to remain financially connected to H&M even after stepping away from the chairmanship.

H&M’s Global Retail Operations

H&M operates across international markets and sells products through physical stores and online platforms. Its core business includes clothing, accessories, and home products.

The company’s scale has been an important factor in the Persson family’s wealth. A large international retail network creates opportunities to reach more customers, although it also exposes the business to changing consumer preferences, operating costs, and competition.

H&M has faced competition from traditional fashion retailers and online brands. Its long-term performance depends on its ability to respond to fashion trends, manage inventory, control costs, and maintain customer loyalty.

The company also established the H&M Foundation in 2014. The nonprofit supports projects connected to humanitarian and environmental issues, including challenges affecting the fashion industry. Persson and his family have contributed substantial funds to the foundation.

H&M’s international presence and commercial reach remain central to understanding the family’s business interests and financial standing.

Investment in Hexagon AB

Persson has also invested in Hexagon AB, a Swedish technology company headquartered in Stockholm. Founded in 1992, Hexagon develops technologies used in areas such as measurement, positioning, industrial applications, and digital solutions.

The company has expanded through acquisitions, bringing different technology businesses into its portfolio. Its acquisitions have included companies such as Leica Geosystems, Intergraph, and other software and technology firms.

Hexagon operates in a different sector from H&M. Its focus on technology gives Persson exposure to industries beyond fashion retail.

The value of his investment depends on the company’s financial performance and share price. As with any publicly traded investment, its market value can rise or fall over time.

His interest in Hexagon forms part of a broader strategy of holding assets in different sectors. Diversification can reduce dependence on a single industry, although it does not eliminate investment risks.

Real Estate Portfolio

Persson operates Ramsbury Invest, a privately held real estate company with property interests in Sweden, the United Kingdom, and France.

Through the company, he owns properties in cities including Stockholm, London, and Paris. These markets contain residential, commercial, and other valuable real estate assets.

One of his notable British property purchases occurred in 2009, when he acquired the village of Linkenholt in Hampshire for approximately £25 million. The purchase attracted attention because the transaction involved an entire village rather than an individual house or commercial building.

Ramsbury Invest also owns a substantial amount of land in Wiltshire, England. The landholding has been reported at approximately 19,000 acres.

Real estate can contribute to long-term wealth through rental income, property appreciation, and the value of land. However, private property holdings are not as easily valued as publicly traded shares. Their worth depends on location, condition, income potential, and prevailing market conditions.

Persson’s real estate investments demonstrate his interest in tangible assets alongside his holdings in public companies.

Family and Children

Persson has three children from his first marriage to Pamela Collett: Karl-Johan, Charlotte, and Tom. All three have pursued professional interests connected to business or other industries.

Karl-Johan Persson has held senior leadership positions at H&M. He became CEO in 2009 and served until 2020, when he moved into the role of chairman. His leadership marked another generation of the Persson family’s involvement in the company.

Charlotte Persson has been associated with horse breeding and operates a stud farm. She has also been involved in sponsorship activities connected to H&M.

Tom Persson has pursued a career in film production. His work reflects a professional path outside the family’s main fashion business.

Stefan Persson is married to Denise Florman, and the couple resides in Stockholm, Sweden. His family’s continued involvement in business has helped preserve the Persson name’s close association with H&M.

Philanthropy

Persson has supported charitable initiatives alongside his business activities. One of his notable efforts was co-founding the Mentor Foundation, which works to prevent youth substance abuse and promote healthier choices among young people.

The foundation has focused on education, prevention, and support for young people and their communities. Its work reflects Persson’s involvement in social initiatives beyond commercial business.

He has also contributed funds toward a foundation connected to Djurgårdens IF Fotboll, a Swedish football club.

The Persson family has supported the H&M Foundation, which funds humanitarian and environmental initiatives. Its activities include efforts to address social and environmental challenges associated with the fashion industry.

These contributions form part of the family’s wider philanthropic activities and demonstrate an interest in supporting projects beyond its commercial holdings.

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