Student dies by suicide after alleged family dispute in Homa Bay

A Form Four student at Maseno National School died from a gunshot wound in an apparent suicide after allegedly taking his father’s service pistol from home in Homa Bay County.

According to police, the shooting occurred at around 4 a.m. on Monday at the basketball court of Mawego National Polytechnic in Rachuonyo North Sub-county.

Police identified the deceased as 17-year-old Terryken Juma Odhiambo, who was found lying face down in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head, with the bullet exiting through the right side.

Police visited the scene, where they recovered a Ceska pistol loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition beside the body.

Also recovered were an Oppo mobile phone and a spent 9mm cartridge.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the firearm and mobile phone belonged to Subwiga OCS Chief Inspector John Odhiambo Juma, who is the deceased’s father.

According to Rachuonyo North Sub-county Police Commander Peter Wallah, preliminary investigations indicate the incident may have followed a disagreement at home over a mobile phone.

Wallah said the student’s mother had reportedly confiscated the phone after learning that his academic performance had declined.

Investigators believe the teenager allegedly sneaked into his father’s bedroom while the officer was in the bathroom and left with both the firearm and the mobile phone.

Police said a gunshot was later heard from the neighbourhood, prompting a search that led to the discovery of the student’s body at the polytechnic grounds.

The initial investigation further established that the deceased had reportedly disagreed with his parents over the mobile phone after it had been confiscated, and investigators are exploring whether the dispute may have contributed to the incident.

Crime scene investigators processed and documented the scene before the body was moved to Rachuonyo South Mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Police have opened an inquest to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death.

Suicide cases have been on the rise amid efforts to address the trend. Most victims are men.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties and financial difficulties. Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.