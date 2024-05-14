Super Petrol Prices Drop by Sh1 in Latest Review

In its May review, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced a decrease in fuel prices.

Super petrol will be reduced by Sh1 per litre, diesel by Sh1.20 per litre, and kerosene by Sh1.30 per litre.

These adjusted pump prices will be effective from May 15, 2024, until June 14, 2024.

The Authority stated that the prices include the 16 percent Value Added Tax as per the Finance Act 2023 and the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020, along with revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation under Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020.

In Nairobi, super petrol will be priced at Sh192.84, diesel at Sh179.18, and kerosene at Sh168.76.

Meanwhile, in Mombasa, the prices will be Sh189.66 for super petrol, Sh176.01 for diesel, and Sh165.59 for kerosene.

In Nakuru, expect super petrol to cost Sh191.90, diesel Sh178.62, and kerosene Sh168.26.

In Eldoret, super petrol will be priced at Sh192.67, diesel at Sh179.39, and kerosene at Sh169.02.

Meanwhile, in Kisumu, expect super petrol to cost Sh192.66, diesel Sh179.39, and kerosene Sh169.01.

In April, EPRA reduced fuel prices by up to Sh18.