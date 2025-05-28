Suspect takes plea, denies killing British national Campbell Scott

A suspect in the murder of British national Campbell Scott, was on Tuesday charged with murder. Alex Mutua pleaded not guilty to the charges.

While appearing before Justice James Wakiaga, Mutua was accused of committing the offence on February 16, 2025 in Pipeline, alongside other suspects.

The prosecution informed the court that they have filed an affidavit opposing bail and the court directed them to submit the affidavit within three days formally.

Additionally, the court ordered that a pre-bail report be prepared within 21 days.

Mutua is expected to appear in court on June 17 for a pre-trial and a hearing on the bail application. Scott was reported missing on February 17, 2025, before his decomposing body was discovered in Makongo Forest, Makueni.

It is believed the suspects tricked the British national, who was in Nairobi, into a business meeting before he disappeared on February 17, after which he was murdered.

One of the suspects wanted for his murder, Samuel Musembi Kamitu, is said to have attempted to take poison before stabbing himself to death in a hideout in Nairobi’s Dandora estate.

Other suspects still on the run are Alphonse Munyao Kilewa, alias Edu, and Bernard Mbunga Mbusu. Mutua, alongside another suspect Albunus Mutinda Nzioki are key suspects in the murder.

The Briton was in Nairobi for a meeting when he was lured to Pipeline for a meeting. While in the house, he is said to have collapsed and died.

The man had visited a club in Westlands where he met the group.

The hosts panicked and decided to tie his body and later drove with it to Makueni where they dumped it. The group then started to withdraw money from his accounts, leaving traces of the incident. They were arrested days later while others remain at large.