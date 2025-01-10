Suspected Fraudster Nabbed with 96 Original ID Cards, 10 Dummy Mobile Phones in Nairobi

Detectives are holding a fraud suspect who was found with 96 original Kenya national IDs belonging to different citizens, 10 dummy foldable Samsung phones, and several sim card plates among other suspected stolen items.

This follows days of the hunt on the suspect in a case of stealing from a locked motor vehicle reported on January 3 in Pangani area, Nairobi.

Police said Charles Kuria Kamau, 30 was arrested in Ruiru, Kiambu County and from his house recovered the items.

Kuria was traced to his house within Hilton Estate of Ruiru township, where a search was conducted leading to the recoveries.

On interrogation, detectives established that the suspect has been using the national IDs to register multiple Jiji accounts, which he then uses to swindle unsuspecting Kenyans by pretending to be in a position to sell them genuine foldable Samsung phones, only to swap them with the dummies.

By the time victims realize they have been conned and report to the police, Kuria’s tracks are far from any criminality as investigations lead to the bearers of the lost or stolen IDs used in the registration.

The investigators believe more complainants who fell for the suspect’s machinations are out there, and are being called upon to report at the station to record their statements.

The suspect was detained at Ruaraka cells pending a probe and other procedures.

Police say cases of online fraud are on the rise amid operations to address the menace.

Most of the fraudsters target unsuspecting bank account holders. Others use mobile phones to con their targets.

Government agencies have been taking measures to address the menace leading to arrest of dozens of suspects. Some of the cases are pending before courts while others are under probe, police say.