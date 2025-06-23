Suspects in murder of teacher Albert Ojwang fail to take plea over lack of lawyer

Six suspects accused of killing teacher an blogger Albert Ojwang failed to take plea today after being arraigned at the Kibera Law Court.

This is after lady Justice Diana Kavedza was told that two of the suspects had no legal representation.

The court subsequently ordered the Deputy registrar to appoint lawyers for two suspects.

The accused include Officer Commanding station (OCS) Samson Kiprotich Talaam, Police Constables James Mukhwana and Peter Kimani Alias Kim, John Ngige Gitau alias Kinara, Gin Ammitou Abwaovalias Gilbeys and Brian Mwaniki Njue.

“The third and fourth accused persons are unrepresented, this matter shall be stood over to tomorrow the 24th for plea, as directed the DR to appoint two advocates to be on standby,” ruled the court.

OCS Talaam through his lawyers Danstan Omari and Cliff Ombeta accused the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) of ambushing him.

The accused persons had earlier been presented before the magistrate’s court under a miscellaneous applications.

According to Omari, advocates had been properly placed on record in those matters.

However, he allege that the accused were picked up from the police station just 15 minutes prior to their unexpected court appearance, without any communication to their legal counsel.

“If the state is being honest and follow the law they would be able to avoid this problems,” said Ombeta.

According to the charge sheet the six are accused of killing blogger Albert Ojwang between 9:30 pm to 2:00am at the central police station on the night of June 7.