Texas To Headline Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Concert

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay concert is set to be a spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration with Texas as the headliners.

The Scottish band, known for their iconic hits, will return to the world-famous event for the third time, having last performed there in 2005.

The announcement was made on stage in Glasgow on Sunday night, marking the band’s excitement for their upcoming New Year’s slot.

The Hogmanay event, which attracts around 45,000 revelers, will be hosted by comedian Susie McCabe. Joining Texas on stage will be Edinburgh-born artist Callum Beattie.

The concert will take place beneath the historic Edinburgh Castle, where Texas will perform a set featuring many of their biggest hits, including “I Don’t Want a Lover,” “Say What You Want,” and “Inner Smile.”

The performance will be highlighted by a dazzling fireworks display from Edinburgh Castle at midnight, ushering in 2025.

Texas frontwoman Sharleen Spiteri shared her enthusiasm for the event, describing the setting as “very special and romantic.”

She told BBC Scotland News that performing against the backdrop of Edinburgh Castle feels “quite magical, it’s a bit like a fairytale.”

Spiteri also mentioned that this Hogmanay will be a departure from her usual celebrations, which are often spent at home. She humorously recounted how people outside Scotland often don’t understand the Scottish New Year tradition of “first footing,” where someone is chosen to be the first person to enter a home after midnight, bringing symbolic gifts like coal and whisky.

Val Walker from the City of Edinburgh Council expressed her delight at having Texas return for the capital’s renowned New Year celebration.

She said, “I’m thrilled that this year’s Concert in the Gardens features such a strong Scottish lineup. It promises to be a fantastic party to welcome 2025, with unparalleled views of the midnight fireworks over Edinburgh Castle.”