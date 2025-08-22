Thug runs amok, disrupts burial of father to flamboyant Kisii politician Don Bosco

Friends, family, and community members gathered Friday in solemn unity to bid farewell to Dominic Gichana, a man remembered not just for how he died, but more profoundly for how he lived.

He was the father of showy Kitutu Chache North politician Don Bosco Gichana.

In the emotional funeral held at Marani playing grounds, speaker after speaker painted the portrait of a man who embraced life with passion, integrity, and a generous heart.

As a requiem mass got underway, a known goon however went amok sparking momentary panic among hundreds of mourners.

Witnesses said the thug had early erected an illegal road block along the Marani-Mbanda road and allegedly forced passersby to shout back “Wantam” before he allowed them to resume into the ground where a tent was erected.

Later he walked into the tent sparking a violent commotion with other mourners resulting in a violent scuffle with security chiefs who were keeping vigil.

He was later clobbered by angry youth before police stepped in and arrested him.

The deceased was also former teacher of English before repairing into a quite life at Mwembe in Kisii town.

He was a devoted Catholic.

On Friday Family members described him as a pillar of strength, a mentor, and a devoted father whose laughter and wisdom left an indelible mark on all who knew him.

“He lived fully. He loved deeply. And he gave selflessly,” said Bosco.

“My father taught us to face life with courage, to work hard, and above all, to be kind,”he said.

Gichana spent decades empowering young people through education and advocating for local development.

He was blessed with seven children.

Member of Parliament Japheth Nyakundi described the deceased as one who loved development.

Mzee Gichana hadbdeveloped health challenges in 2017 which saw him seek medication in India.

He died July 23 while recieving treatment in Eldoret.

Don Bosco, in a tribute said he has bid bye not just a father, but a guide, a friend and great support.

“Your words were always wise and your presence brought comfort through every storm. You taught us to give without expecting nothing in return and to lead in humility…your prayers guided our lives, you never sought recognition yet your life speaks volumes,” stated Gichana.