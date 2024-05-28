Thuo Widow Urges Court to Punish Six Convicted of Husband’s Murder

The widow of the Former Juja MP George Thuo’s has asked the court to punish the six persons convicted of killing him.

The six will be sentenced on June 21.

When the matter came up on Tuesday for sentencing hearing, Judy Thuo told lady Justice Roselyn Korir that Thuo did not die a natural death and that should not go unpunished.

“I know there is forgiveness and I know that this is a just court. They have been convicted of murder, it is the life and the blood of a human being it shouldn’t be that somebody can kill someone and go home,” she told the court.

According to her, Thuo was a good father, a responsible husband and loving to her, the kids, his brothers and sisters.

“For 10 years, we have been coming to this court to get closure. He meant no one no harm.”

Justice Korir on April 19, found that the late Juja MP George Thuo was poisoned at Porkies Club in Thika and convicted six people who had been charged with his murder.

The judge said the prosecution proved it’s case against Club owner Paul Wainaina Boiyo alias Sheki, Thuo’s aide Christopher Lumbazio Andika alias Lumba, DJs Andrew Karanja Wainaina and Samuel Kuria Ngugi alias Visi, Esther Ndinda Mulinge, a waiter, and a patron, Ruth Watahi Irungu alias Atlanta.

In their mitigation, the six maintained their innocence and asked the court to give them a non-custodial sentence.

Wainaina told the court that he had no reason to poison someone who had been like a brother to him.

“I had not seen Thuo for three months and he is the one who called me and invited me to watch the game. It’s hurtful,” he told the court.

He asked the court to release him.

Thuo’s aide Lumbazio told the court that he has been suffering for the past 10 years and six months.

He said that he was from a motor show with his son when Thuo called him to watch F1 at Porkies and that Thuo played a major role in giving him business.

“Despite fate that has befallen me I hold no grudge towards the family,” he told the court.

One of the DJs told the court that the long trial exacted tremendous psychological and financial pain to him and his family.

Further, he said that his ailing mother developed diabetes, high blood pressure and full blindness as a result of the psychological pain.

He urged the court to take into account the conversation between the probation officer and the community in which he lives as well as the family.

According to the probation officer the DJ is “peaceful and has never been in conflict with the law.”

” It is safer for a guilty person to walk away safely than to have an innocent person behind bars. The law has failed to protect the innocent person, whereas if a guilty person is out the law will one day catch up with him.”

The other convicted person who was an event manager at Porkies urged the court to take into account the recommendations of the probation officer.

According to the report, Samuel Kuria Ngugi is “well mannered and good social standing with strong family ties as well as community around him.

He said he was not involved in the death of Thuo.

“I ask the court to release me. I have a family and I have suffered enough. I was not involved in any way with this case, and I request to be released.”

A waitress and patron in the case told the court that they were victims of circumstances.

According to the waitress Esther Ndinda she was simply carrying out her job as instructed by her supervisor.

She told the court that she has been working casual jobs for the past 10 years waiting for the case to come into conclusion.

“I was doing my job to provide for my children who have no father. I have suffered since this case began. I was not involved in any way with the honorable’s death.”

On her part, Ruth Irungu told the court that her only link to the offence was because she bought a drink and left.

Further she said she was in the circumstance because of her generosity.

The court heard that Irungu was simply going to look for change of Sh1000, found a bunch of good friends, the former MP included decided to buy him a drink placed the drink on the table and left.

She urged the court to consider the reports by the probation officer.

“I was not involved in the death of mheshimiwa, I also have a family, may the court consider and remove me from this case.”

The prosecution however asked the court to exercise it’s discretion according to the evidence and circumstances while giving it’s sentence.

According to the prosecution, a party or parties cannot dictate to the court what sentence to met against convicted persons.

The prosecution said the court cannot be swayed but exercise discretion based on evidence available.

“The issue of innocence should not be brought up at mitigation. It should be brought as an issue of appeal,” the prosecution told the court.