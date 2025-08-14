Timothy Olyphant Siblings: Get to Know Andrew and Matthew Olyphant

Timothy David Olyphant, born on May 20, 1968, in Honolulu, Hawaii, is an American actor and producer renowned for his charismatic and intense on-screen presence.

Raised in Modesto, California, after his family relocated when he was two, Olyphant grew up in a household shaped by his father, John Vernon Bevan Olyphant, a vice president of production at Gallo Winery, and his mother, Katherine Gideon.

With a lineage tied to the prestigious Vanderbilt family through his paternal grandmother, Emily Vanderbilt Sloane, Olyphant’s heritage includes English, German, Scottish, Dutch, Irish, and Russian-Jewish ancestry.

Initially drawn to competitive swimming, where he excelled as a finalist in the 1986 Nationals for the 200m Individual Medley, Olyphant’s path shifted to acting after discovering his passion during an elective class at UC Irvine.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Timothy is the middle child of three brothers, with an older brother, Andrew, and a younger brother, Matthew.

Andrew Olyphant, often referred to as Andy, maintains a low profile, and little is known about his professional endeavors.

Matthew Olyphant, born on April 25, 1972, briefly pursued acting, inspired by Timothy’s success.

In the early 2000s, Matthew appeared in a few films, though his roles were minor, and he has since stepped away from the entertainment industry.

His current career remains undisclosed, and he, too, keeps a private life, with no public information about marriage or children.

Career

Olyphant’s acting career began in 1995 with his off-Broadway debut in The Monogamist, a performance that showcased his raw talent and set the stage for his future success.

He followed this with a role in The Santaland Diaries in 1996, based on David Sedaris’s humorous essay.

His early film roles often cast him as a villain, with notable appearances in Scream 2 (1997) as Mickey Altieri, Go (1999), and Gone in 60 Seconds (2000).

These roles highlighted his ability to portray complex, edgy characters, paving the way for his breakthrough as Sheriff Seth Bullock in HBO’s Deadwood (2004–2006).

The series, lauded for its rich storytelling, earned Olyphant critical acclaim for his portrayal of the steely lawman, a role he reprised in Deadwood: The Movie (2019).

His defining role came as Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens in FX’s Justified (2010–2015), where his portrayal of a sharp-witted, quick-drawing lawman earned widespread praise and solidified his status as a leading man.

Olyphant’s film career includes diverse roles in Live Free or Die Hard (2007), Hitman (2007), The Crazies (2010), and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019).

He also ventured into the Star Wars universe, playing Cobb Vanth in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Beyond acting, Olyphant served as a sports reporter for Joe Escalante’s morning radio show from 2006 to 2008 and has made guest appearances in series like The Office, The Mindy Project, and The Good Place.

His recent role as the android Kirsh in FX’s Alien: Earth further demonstrates his range.

Notably, Olyphant turned down the lead role of Dominic Toretto in The Fast and the Furious, a decision he later reflected on with humor, acknowledging the franchise’s massive success.

Accolades

In 1996, Olyphant won the Theatre World Award for Outstanding Debut Performance for his role in The Monogamist, a testament to his early stage prowess.

His portrayal of Raylan Givens in Justified earned him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2011, along with a Satellite Award for Best Actor in a Series, Drama, that same year.

His performance in The Mandalorian garnered another Emmy nomination in 2021 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

Additionally, Olyphant won a Critics’ Choice Award in 2016 for his role in the comedy series The Grinder, showcasing his ability to excel in lighter fare.