Todd Bridges Net Worth

Todd Bridges, an American actor, has a net worth of $250,000. Bridges is best known for his iconic role as Willis Jackson on the popular sitcom “Diff’rent Strokes” from 1978 to 1986. Additionally, he had a notable recurring role on the sitcom “Everybody Hates Chris” and starred in the 2012 Nigerian film “Turning Point.” He also served as a commentator on the cable television series “World’s Dumbest” for four years.

Early Life

Todd Bridges was born on May 27, 1965, in San Francisco, California, to James Sr., a talent agent, and Betty Alice Pryor, an actress and director. He has an older brother, Jimmy, who also pursued a career in acting. Bridges made his television debut in 1975 with an appearance on the ABC sitcom “Barney Miller.” That same year, he had roles in the television movies “The Orphan and the Dude” and “Katherine.” In 1976, he appeared as Little Walter in an episode of the crime drama anthology series “Police Story.”

Television Breakthroughs

Bridges’ breakthrough came in 1977 when he appeared in an episode of “Little House on the Prairie,” portrayed Bud Harvey on the landmark miniseries “Roots,” and starred in the television movie “A Killing Affair.” That same year, he began a main role on the “Barney Miller” spinoff “Fish,” playing one of the racially mixed children of foster parents. He also made appearances in episodes of “The Waltons” and “The Love Boat.”

In 1978, Bridges became a household name as Willis Jackson on “Diff’rent Strokes.” He starred alongside Gary Coleman, who played his brother Arnold, and their on-screen chemistry made the show a hit. “Diff’rent Strokes” ran for eight successful seasons until 1986, spawning the spinoff series “The Facts of Life.”

Further Television Career

While still on “Diff’rent Strokes,” Bridges appeared in the 1979 television movie “The Return of Mod Squad” and reprised his role as Willis Jackson in crossover episodes of the NBC sitcom “Hello, Larry.” In the 1980s, he appeared in episodes of “Rosie” and “Here’s Boomer,” and in television films like “High School U.S.A.” and “Twice Dead.” His television appearances were sparse in the 1990s, with credits in “The New Lassie” and “L.A. Heat.”

In the 2000s, Bridges’ television career saw a resurgence. He appeared in the television movie “The Darkling” and had a recurring role as Monk on “Everybody Hates Chris” from 2007 to 2009. He also became a regular commentator on the TruTV series “World’s Dumbest.” Bridges participated in several reality competition shows, including “Fear Factor,” “Skating with Celebrities,” and “Hulk Hogan’s Celebrity Championship Wrestling.”

Film Career

Bridges made his film debut in the 1989 comedy “She’s Out of Control.” He appeared in various films such as “The Sounds of Silence,” “Homeboy,” “Gangstaz,” “The Climb,” “Dumb Luck,” and “Curse of the Maya.” In 2012, he played a significant role in the Nigerian drama “Turning Point.”

Legal and Drug Problems

Bridges has faced numerous legal and drug-related issues throughout his career. In his 20s, he struggled with addiction to crack cocaine and methamphetamines, leading to arrests for drug possession and felony assault. In 1989, he was arrested for the attempted murder of a Los Angeles-area drug dealer but was acquitted. In 1992, he was arrested again for possession of methamphetamines and a loaded gun but was released on bail. By 1993, Bridges had committed to overcoming his drug addiction.

Personal Life

Bridges has a son, Spencir, with his ex-wife Dori. Spencir followed in his father’s footsteps, appearing in the film “Daddy Day Camp” and an episode of “iCarly.” Bridges also has a daughter from a previous relationship.

In 2008, Bridges published his memoir, “Killing Willis: From ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ to the Mean Streets to the Life I Always Wanted.” In the book, he candidly discusses his challenging childhood, experiences of sexual abuse, battles with drug addiction, and efforts to redefine his life beyond his television persona.

