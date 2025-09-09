Travis Schuldt Siblings: Get to Know Austin Schuldt and Sallie Mann

Travis Schuldt is an American actor born on September 18, 1974, in Topeka, Kansas.

Raised in Fort Worth, Texas, he cultivated an early passion for the performing arts, which led him to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theater from Texas Christian University.

After graduating, Schuldt transitioned into a professional acting career, moving to Los Angeles in 1999 to pursue opportunities in television and film.

Best known for his roles in soap operas and sitcoms, he has built a diverse portfolio in the entertainment industry, showcasing his versatility across genres.

Career

Siblings

Travis has two siblings, namely Austin Schuldt and Sallie Mann.

However, not much is known about the two, including their personal lives or career pursuits, as they live a private life compared to their widely known brother.

Career

Schuldt’s career began with a breakout role as Ethan Winthrop on the NBC soap opera Passions, where he appeared in over 370 episodes from 1999 to 2002.

After leaving Passions at the end of his three-year contract, Schuldt transitioned to recurring roles in popular sitcoms, including Keith Dudemeister on Scrubs from 2006 to 2009, Rick/Subway on Community, and Ben Smith on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

His television credits also include guest appearances on shows like Veronica Mars, The Big Bang Theory, Fringe, How I Met Your Father, and NCIS, demonstrating his ability to adapt to both comedic and dramatic roles.

In film, Schuldt has appeared in projects such as The Hitcher (2007), Hack! (2007), Private Valentine: Blonde & Dangerous (2008), and The Boy Next Door (2015), where he played a character named Ethan, coincidentally sharing the name of his Passions role.

Beyond acting, Schuldt has ventured into producing, notably co-producing and starring in the independent film Automatic (2005), which was well-received at festivals like SXSW and Woodstock.

He is also deeply involved in theater, having performed in productions such as Glengarry Glen Ross, The Taming of the Shrew, Macbeth, and Icarus’s Mother.

Schuldt founded the nonprofit theater group Lone Star Ensemble in 2000 and is active with the production company 35 Terrace, reflecting his commitment to the stage.