Two mass shootings in South Africa leave 17 dead

South African police are investigating the murders of 17 people in two separate shootings on Sunday night.

Eight men were fatally shot in a minibus in KwaZulu-Natal province. Police declared them dead when they arrived at the scene. Hours later, nine people were found shot dead inside a shack in western Pretoria.

Police say the two incidents are unrelated. The motive for the shootings has not yet been established.

South Africa is struggling to contain violent crime, including gang-related killings. The country has one of the world’s highest murder rates.

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting ⁠outside Pietermaritzburg town in KwaZulu-Natal and found a white seven-seater vehicle riddled with bullet holes.

Inside were eight men with multiple gunshot wounds.

“It has not been established how the incident happened, and police are collecting pieces of evidence to determine the possible motive of the killings and the identity of the suspects,” police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said.

The police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

In a separate shooting in the Jeffsville informal settlement in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, police found the bodies of six men and three women.

They are believed to have been killed inside a four-room shack between 22:00 and 23:00 on Sunday. The bodies were scattered across the rooms, with several spent cartridges discovered outside the shack.

Community members initially mistook the gunshots for thunder and lightning.

“The provincial commissioner of police in Gauteng [province, which includes Pretoria] has mobilized the necessary resources, including the crime intelligence and the deputy provincial commissioner tracking team to search for the suspect,” police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said.

It’s not the first mass shooting in the area. In January, five men were shot dead outside a local shop in broad daylight.

Illegal firearms are widespread in South Africa, where gun violence remains a persistent problem, increasingly involving mass shootings.

In September, 28 people were killed in two separate cases.

Eighteen people were killed when eight gunmen stormed a bar near Johannesburg and opened fire on 25 September. Fourteen others were injured.

In a separate shooting the following day, 10 people were killed outside an entertainment venue in a township near Cape Town. A further 11 were injured.

Much of the violence has been linked to turf wars between gangs involved in drug trafficking and illegal mining.

In February, President Cyril Ramaphosa described organised crime as “the most immediate threat to our democracy, our society and our economic development”.

Earlier this year, the military was deployed alongside police to five provinces with the highest murder rates, including Gauteng, in an effort to tackle armed violence.

According to the latest police statistics, 5,427 people were murdered nationwide between April and June 2026, an average of about 60 killings a day. This was a 6% decline compared with the same period a year earlier.

By BBC News