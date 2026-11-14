Two siblings aged 10 and 6 found dead after suspected drowning in Migori

Two siblings aged 10 and six were found dead after reportedly being swept away by raging waters while crossing River Ragana in Mabera Location, Kuria West Sub-County, Migori County.

The deceased were identified as Catherine Wegesa, 10, and her younger brother, David Chacha, six.

The children were heading home on November 12, at around 4pm after shopping when they attempted to cross the river and are suspected to have been swept away by the water.

The two were subsequently reported missing at Mabera Police Post.

Their bodies were discovered on Friday, November 13, following a report that a juvenile’s body was lying along River Ragana.

Police officers rushed to the scene and found the body of Catherine lying beside the river after members of the public had retrieved it.

Her younger brother’s body was discovered approximately five metres away.

Police reported that Catherine had no visible physical injuries, while David had a slight injury on his lower lip.

The scene was processed before the bodies were moved to St. Akidiva Hospital Mortuary for preservation pending postmortem examinations.