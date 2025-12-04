Two sue Kenyatta University VC over claims of mismanagement 

Two petitioners moved to the Employment and Labour Relations Court, accusing Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor Professor Paul Kuria Wainaina of mismanaging the institution during the final months of his tenure.

The petitioners, Elizabeth Chesang and Rosemary Wanjiru Gichuhi alleged that Professor Wainaina, whose term ends on January 26, 2026, has overstepped his authority by making key appointments, revoking existing staff positions, and interfering with the University Council’s operations.

They claimed these actions violate the Universities Act, the Kenyatta University Charter, and the Mwongozo Code of Governance for State Corporations, which governs ethical conduct and succession planning in public institutions.

The petitioners through their lawyer Odhiambo Ouma argue that nepotism and favoritism influenced several appointments, including promotions of the Vice Chancellor’s relatives, while the resignation of the Council Chairperson and Chair of the Human Resource Committee left the Council improperly constituted and unable to oversee university decisions.

The petitioners now want the court to compel the Vice Chancellor to take terminal leave, stay all appointments and promotions during the last six months of his term, revoke the appointment of the Acting Deputy Vice Chancellor of Administration and Finance beyond the statutory six-month period, and reconstitute the University Council to restore proper governance.

Principal Judge Justice Byram Ongaya directed that the petition be served immediately.

The matter will be mention on December 16, 2025 inter parties.