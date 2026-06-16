TWWDA advertises CEO position; here’s how to apply

The Tana Water Works Development Agency (TWWDA), a State Corporation under the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation, has advertised for the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

In a notice dated Tuesday, June 16, the Agency invited applications from dynamic, visionary, and suitably qualified individuals to fill the senior leadership role.

The appointment will be on a three-year contract, renewable once subject to performance.

The Agency said the full job description, person specifications, and other compliance requirements are available on its official website: www.tanawwda.go.ke.

Interested candidates are required to submit a signed application letter, detailed CV, and certified copies of academic and professional certificates either by hand delivery or post in sealed envelopes clearly marked “Application for the Position of the Chief Executive Officer” addressed to: The Chairman, Board of Directors, Tana Water Works Development Agency, Maji House, Baden Powell Road, P.O. Box 1292 – 10100, Nyeri. Applications may also be submitted via email strictly to: ceo.recruitment@tanawwda.go.ke.

All applications must be received not later than Tuesday, July 7, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. (East African Time).

The successful candidate will succeed Philip Gichuki.