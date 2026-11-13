UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit Preview — A Heavyweight Coronation and a Bantamweight Reckoning at MSG

The UFC returns to Madison Square Garden on Nov. 14 for UFC 334, and the stakes could hardly be higher. A heavyweight champion finally defends the belt he was elevated to hold, a two-time champion returns from a long layoff to challenge the reigning queen of bantamweight, and a middleweight contender looks to turn a breakthrough year into a title shot. This is a card built on legacy and leverage, the kind of night that reshapes divisions from the top down.

The main event sees Ciryl Gane (c) make the first defense of the undisputed UFC heavyweight championship against undefeated contender Josh Hokit. The road here was anything but smooth. Former champion Tom Aspinall vacated the title in September 2026 due to ongoing complications from an eye injury sustained in his October 2025 no contest against Gane at UFC 321. Gane, who had won interim gold by defeating Alex Pereira in June 2026, was initially said by Dana White to not be elevated to undisputed champion—but White later clarified he misspoke, confirming Gane enters this bout as the defending champion.

For Gane, this is a chance to legitimize a championship reign that began under unusual circumstances. A victory over Hokit would silence any lingering questions about whether he is a true defending champion or merely a beneficiary of Aspinall’s misfortune. For Hokit, the opportunity is even more stark: an undefeated fighter stepping into the biggest stage in the sport against a champion who has yet to defend. The pressure is entirely on Gane; Hokit has nothing to lose and everything to gain.

The Co-Main: Harrison vs. Nunes Finally Happens

The co-headliner is a fight that has been years in the making. Reigning women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison (c) meets former two-time champion Amanda Nunes in a bout originally scheduled for UFC 324 in January 2026. Harrison withdrew after being diagnosed with herniated discs in her neck that required surgery. The fight was later linked to UFC 331 in September but did not materialize for undisclosed reasons. Now it is finally official, with Joselyne Edwards expected to serve as a backup.

This is more than a title fight; it is a clash of eras. Nunes, widely regarded as the greatest women’s fighter of all time, returns to challenge a champion who has carried the bantamweight division in her absence. Harrison’s judo base and relentless pressure against Nunes’ refined striking and championship experience makes this the most consequential women’s fight the UFC can book in 2026.

Rest of the Card

The main card also features a middleweight bout between Caio Borralho and Yousri Belgaroui, a welterweight pairing of Uroš Medić vs. Kevin Holland, and a flyweight bout involving Bilal (details of the full matchup were not immediately clear from the excerpt). Undefeated prospects Donte Johnson and Baisangur Susurkaev were originally scheduled for a middleweight bout, but Susurkaev withdrew and was replaced by César Almeida.

The preliminary card has seen its share of changes. A lightweight bout between Nazim Sadykhov and Jefferson Nascimento was canceled after Nascimento withdrew with an injury and Sadykhov followed with a lingering injury of his own. A bantamweight bout between Adrian Yañez and Juan Díaz was also altered, with Yañez withdrawing in mid-October due to injury and being replaced by Alateng Heili.

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York

Broadcast details: [BROADCAST DETAILS TBC]

What’s at Stake

For the heavyweight division, this is a stabilization moment. A Gane win establishes him as the legitimate champion and sets up a future unification bout with Aspinall, should the Englishman return. A Hokit win would be one of the biggest upsets in UFC heavyweight history and would throw the division into immediate chaos. At bantamweight, Harrison vs. Nunes will define the next era of the division regardless of outcome—either Harrison cements her reign with a win over the greatest of all time, or Nunes reclaims the belt and adds another chapter to an already legendary career.

Fight to Watch: Harrison vs. Nunes — the greatest women’s fighter of all time challenges the reigning champion. Enough said