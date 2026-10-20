UK to deploy jets to defend Saudi Arabia from Houthi attacks

The UK will deploy RAF Typhoon jets to defend Saudi Arabia in response to escalating Houthi missile and drone attacks, the defence secretary has said.

The defensive mission will help defend Saudi cities and infrastructure against aerial attacks by the Iran-backed group, Wes Streeting said in a written statement released on Tuesday.

It follows Houthi drone and ballistic missile attacks on the Saudi capital Riyadh, as well as on energy sites on the country’s coast.

“These aircraft will operate in a defensive role and will not conduct offensive strikes against the Houthis,” the statement adds.

The Houthis are locked in a civil war with Yemen’s internationally recognised government, which is backed by Saudi Arabia.

The UK will also deploy military advisers and an RAF A400M transport aircraft.

It is already providing Saudi Arabia with defence support equipment to protect against aerial attacks and air-to-air refuelling for defensive Saudi operations. The refuelling has now been extended by 90 days.

In a separate statement, Streeting said the targeting of Riyadh airport “shows the lengths the Houthis are going to escalate the situation in the region”.

“That’s why today I have approved further UK military support,” the defence secretary added.

The Houthis have been launching missiles and drones at airports, oil and gas facilities, and military bases in Saudi Arabia in retaliation for the strikes on the territory that they control in western Yemen, including the capital Sanaa.

By BBC News