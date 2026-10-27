UoN students resume protests, block Waiyaki Way over lecturers’ strike

Some University of Nairobi (UoN) students on Tuesday, October 27, resumed demonstrations over the ongoing lecturers’ strike, barricading sections of Waiyaki Way and disrupting traffic.

The students lit bonfires and placed stones on the highway, forcing motorists to turn back or seek alternative routes as traffic came to a standstill.

Police officers moved in to disperse the protesters, firing tear gas that sent students scattering in different directions as tensions escalated along the busy highway.

The police later began removing the barricades in an effort to restore normal traffic flow.

The latest confrontation comes less than a week after a similar demonstration on October 21, when UoN students blocked sections of Waiyaki Way to demand an end to the lecturers’ strike and the resumption of academic activities.

During the earlier protest, students also lit bonfires and barricaded the road, prompting police intervention to disperse the demonstrators and clear the highway.

The renewed demonstrations highlight growing frustration among students over the prolonged disruption of learning, with concerns mounting over missed lectures, interrupted examinations and uncertainty surrounding the completion of academic programmes.

The protests come amid a nationwide lecturers’ strike that began on October 2, 2026, following a dispute over the 2025–2029 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

Negotiations between university staff unions and the government have remained contentious, with unions demanding firm financial commitments to implement the agreement, which covers salaries, allowances and other employment terms.

The dispute intensified after talks stalled over a government counteroffer of Sh11.9 billion for the four-year agreement, which the unions deemed inadequate.

Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga has maintained that the agreement must be supported by clear funding commitments, particularly from the National Treasury.

The strike has paralysed teaching in public universities, leaving thousands of students uncertain about when normal academic activities will resume.

Tuesday’s demonstrations add pressure on the government and university staff unions to reach an agreement and end the industrial action that continues to disrupt higher education across the country.