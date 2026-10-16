US senators call for investigation into Ukraine’s Starlink restrictions

A bipartisan group of US senators has signed a letter demanding an urgent investigation into reported disruptions to SpaceX’s Starlink internet network in Ukraine.

Starlink is a vital tool allowing Kyiv to guide drones to Russian targets and protect its own skies, but on Tuesday night Ukraine said it unexpectedly restricted how fast drones could fly while maintaining internet connection.

In the letter, sent on Thursday to the US Department of Defense inspector general, the senators say they have “grave concern” about reports of speed restrictions between 12 and 14 October.

The White House and Pentagon have not responded to the suggestion the US might have had a role in the alleged slowdown.

The letter, led by Jeanne Shaheen – a Democrat on the Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee – calls for the inspector general to find out whether the restrictions were caused by the US defence department or its contractors.

It says “restrictions reportedly degraded Ukraine’s ability to conduct defensive operations against Russian drone and missile attacks on civilian infrastructure”.

Starlink, which is owned by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, restricted speed limits on Tuesday night to 100mph (160km/h), meaning any weapons that travelled faster than that lost connectivity to the network.

The senators also say they are “deeply concerned” by reports of disruptions or “glitches” affecting intelligence-sharing and threat-warning capabilities relied upon by personnel operating in Ukraine.

“We are particularly alarmed by incidents in which U.S. diplomatic, military, and security personnel were unable to reach designated bunkers during Russian air raids,” the statement says.

“Given the potentially deadly consequences, these incidents require immediate investigation,” the senators add.

The letter’s signatories include Republican Senators Thom Tillis, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and John Cornyn, alongside Senators Richard Durbin, Jack Reed, Richard Blumenthal and Christopher Coons from the Democrats.

SpaceX owner Elon Musk has suggested the US government may be behind restrictions. On Wednesday Musk wrote on X that “Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the US government. Any limits on speed or usage are decided by the US military and ultimately [the US president]”.

Starlink is a civilian service that uses satellites in low Earth orbit to provide internet access, particularly in remote areas. Starshield, which relies on the Starlink network, is designed for government and military use. Both are owned by Musk’s SpaceX.

Ukraine’s President Zelensky has accused the US of withdrawing intelligence-sharing to pressure Kyiv into ending attacks against Russian energy sites.

On Thursday, Zelensky said Ukraine’s attacks would continue after Russia had continued striking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure during an “energy ceasefire” announced by US President Donald Trump on Sunday.

Zelensky said he had restricted attacks for three days and would agree to the “energy ceasefire” if Moscow also abided by it. However, he accused Russia of ignoring the proposed deal within hours of it being announced.

The Kremlin never said it had agreed to the deal and Russia said Kyiv had also tried to hit refineries on Wednesday – which Ukraine denied.

Zelensky has also criticised the agreement between Russia and the US to release 300,000 tonnes of diesel to the US and global marketplace, struck last week, as the US effectively investing in Russia’s war effort.

That deal was the latest effort by Trump to lower fuel prices in the US ahead of the midterm elections, after months spent grappling with the political consequences of the Iran war, which has sent fuel costs skyrocketing.

By BBC News