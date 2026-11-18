Waymo has temporarily suspended its driverless vehicles from operating on all US freeways, the company has said.

The decision comes after California banned Waymo’s driverless taxis from state freeways following a series of recent traffic incidents.

California’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) cited an “imminent hazard to public safety” for the ban, noting an incident this month in which several driverless Waymo vehicles entered an active construction zone on US Route 101.

Waymo said it was working with state officials “diligently and responsibly to resume freeway operations”, adding that no injuries or collisions were reported following the incident on US Route 101 south of San Francisco.

California’s DMV said Waymo’s driverless taxis presented a risk “due to recurring incursions by its vehicles into active construction zones where construction workers, vehicles and equipment are present”.

In another incident earlier this month, footage widely seen on social media appeared to show a Waymo car trying to overtake patrol vehicles that were deliberately slowing the pace of traffic on a San Francisco highway.

The California ban, which came into effect on 11 November, would remain in place until Waymo “demonstrates to the department that it has taken effective corrective actions to address the deficiencies that precipitated the restrictions”.

A Waymo spokesperson said: “In alignment with our safety-first principles, we have also temporarily restricted freeway operations across our other operating markets to evaluate our performance.”

Data on Waymo’s website suggests that its cars, compared to human drivers, are involved in 95% fewer crashes resulting in serious injury.

Waymo currently operates driverless taxis in 15 US cities, but only offered freeway rides in a handful of those locations, including San Francisco, Los Angeles and Miami.

The company’s driverless taxis can continue to operate on regular city streets.

In May, Waymo recalled thousands of its self-driving cars in the US over a software issue that could allow vehicles to drive into flooded roads.

In the same month, multiple Waymo cars were spotted driving around a cul-de-sac in Atlanta, Georgia, in the early hours of the morning.

By BBC News