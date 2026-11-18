Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin is facing renewed scrutiny as one of the faces of the government’s uneven response to Friday’s ground stop, multiple tech outages and potential threats that have unsettled Americans and prompted questions from lawmakers and internal Trump administration critics.

CNN reported Monday that US intelligence indicates that Iran is developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials by detonating a so-called dirty bomb or a chemical weapon in Washington, DC. And before this week, Mullin was already facing competing pressures as the head of the agency at the center of the president’s controversial immigration crackdown.

On Wednesday, Mullin will face questions on all those fronts during a previously scheduled worldwide threats hearing before the House Homeland Security Committee. Mullin is expected to testify alongside FBI deputy director Christopher Raia.

Mullin, who assumed the role of DHS secretary in March following the ouster of his embattled predecessor Kristi Noem, had hoped to keep his department out of the headlines and maintain a low profile. His arrival to DHS was largely welcomed by officials frustrated by what they described as mismanagement and chaos under Noem.

But his hopes for smoother sailing were quickly dashed.

He’s overseen the department during two fatal shootings of immigrants by federal agents during immigration enforcement operations; frustrated the MAGA base over some of his remarks on immigration; and over recent days, frequently hit the airwaves to address the FAA outage and other technology disruptions affecting millions of people.

Asked about his message to the American people, Mullin said Monday on Fox News, “Well, breathe. The homeland is secure. Our banking system is secure and when something like this happens, we are able to react and react fast.”

“We are very secure and I feel very comfortable about where we’re at — we just have a lot of technology just thrown at us and our world runs on technology now. We used to have backup systems, and the backup systems are overwhelmed by the new systems now,” he added.

On Friday, Mullin’s message about the FAA stop was more succinct: “I don’t want to say that this is a crisis, but it is.”

Mullin has also been forced to defend his choice to fly to the LSU-Texas football game on Saturday, when more than a million Americans were still struggling from the fallout of the nationwide ground stop ordered a day earlier and other officials were still working on the administration’s response. He’s required to fly in a government plane due to his job.

“We would have never went if the airways weren’t completely open. They’d been completely open for 21 hours,” Mullin explained Tuesday in a CNBC interview. “And we’ve still got to live our life at the same time.”

Credibility questions

Some Trump administration officials have privately argued Mullin has not handled the recent outages in a direct and transparent way, people familiar with the matter told CNN. Those internal critics feel that he was underprepared to address concerns head-on during the press conference he held on Friday about the nationwide FAA outage. But the FAA doesn’t fall under Mullin’s purview: The agency is overseen by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who appeared with Mullin on Friday and has also faced questions about his response.

President Donald Trump, for his part, has continued to argue that the blame lies with old and faulty equipment, and there has been less internal scrutiny of Mullin’s handling of the controversy because it fell just before Trump departed for an overseas trip to Asia.

Multiple Homeland Security officials told CNN that Mullin has assumed a more traditional approach to being secretary and ceased the type of micro-managing experienced under Noem but argued that he’s not been well served by his inner circle, some of whom came with him from the Senate. A DHS spokesperson pushed back on that idea.

“Secretary Mullin surrounds himself with a strong leadership team and … employs a management style that empowers his agency heads, his staff, and every individual at the third largest department in the US government. The results speak for themselves,” the spokesperson said in response to CNN’s questions, adding: “This is one team, and we have one fight to secure the homeland. Anyone who says otherwise is just trying to sow division and create the illusion of chaos.”

The department’s credibility has repeatedly come under scrutiny over the last nearly two years, making it more challenging to convince the American people to trust them in moments of crisis, said David Lapan, a former Homeland Security spokesman in Trump’s first term.

“The perception — when you look at all of these things from the Microsoft outage to FAA outage to banking issues all happening in close proximity in time to one another —there’s more to this than a coincidence. They have a hurdle to overcome to convince people that there’s nothing nefarious here. And I don’t think they’ve overcome that hurdle,” Lapan said.

“They’re harmed by their past practices. You can’t take their word at face value,” he added. “You have to show the public your homework and if you can’t, and you already have a credibly gap, just saying it over and over won’t change minds.”

But a current Homeland Security official told CNN that the current scrutiny “is why DHS shouldn’t be politicized by either side. It’s not a Mullin specific issue. If anything, it’s not a Mullin issue, it’s his predecessors. He’s playing the hand he was dealt.”

Tricia McLaughlin, former Homeland Security spokeswoman under Noem who was criticized for conflicting statements, said on X Wednesday: “Americans aren’t stupid. We want and deserve to know what’s really going on.”

A bumpy response

Minutes after the FAA lifted its four-hour ground stop Friday, Mullin joined Duffy at the White House podium. Hundreds of thousands of travelers were stranded. Rumors of an attack on the United States were racing across social media.

Mullin opened with a joke.

“Good to see you guys again, and welcome to Friday the 13th, right?”

He stressed there was no evidence of a cyberattack, praised Trump and the team’s swift response, and offered an assurance: “The public was never at danger through this process.”

Then came the finger-pointing.

Duffy blamed Congress for failing to approve tens of billions of dollars to modernize the nation’s air traffic control system — and warned of more breakdowns without the money. Mullin joined the heated lobbying effort.

Inside the administration, some officials were dumbfounded by the tone of the briefing, sources said. Group chats lit up with frustration, mockery and memes, including an AI-generated image of Mullin and Duffy at the White House podium dressed as the characters from the movie Dumb and Dumber.

On Monday, Mullin told FOX News, “I can tell you with 98% certainty, we’re not seeing a cyberattack.”

He floated another explanation for the recent outages, including the ground stop, citing “one guy that’s very smart with tech” — whom he declined to identify — who believed artificial intelligence might be overwhelming older systems. He offered no technical evidence to support the theory, drawing fresh criticism.

“How about we get some facts before just saying stuff?” Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu wrote on X in response.

Conservative commentators have also pounced on Mullin’s missteps, especially after news of Mullin’s trip to LSU broke.

Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren posted, “I’ve been telling you, this guy is a buffoon. Also, mass deportations haven’t been happening and they’re certainly not happening now.” Radio host Todd Starnes called on Mullin to resign, writing “he has proven himself unfit for office.”

As for Iran’s plans for a potential dirty bomb attack, Mullin said on CNBC, “I believe they’re aspirational,” adding that it did not constitute a “new threat.” And he issued a warning.

“If you were to go after one of our cities or go after Washington, DC, you would cause an all-out war,” Mullin said.

Mullin has also faced questions since the midterm results, which showed waning public support for Trump’s immigration crackdown, about whether the administration would change its approach. Mullin has repeatedly maintained that there isn’t a change, but he’s left the door open for immigration reform.

Mullin told reporters earlier this month Trump had encouraged him to work with Democrats who he said have reached out about collaborating on immigration reform in the new Congress.

Trump later doubled down on his immigration policy, which he said on “60 Minutes” was “too tough,” leaving Mullin to be grilled by corners of the base frustrated by the president’s willingness to potentially work on immigration reform.

“Amnesty will never be on the table,” Mullin told Fox’s Laura Ingraham. “The president has made it very clear. He controls the veto. So, if they were to send something over that the president and the Republicans don’t agree with. He can veto it and he will veto it.”

By CNN