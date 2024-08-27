What Was Taylor Hawkins Net Worth When He Died?

At the time of his death in March 2022, Taylor Hawkins, the celebrated American musician and drummer for the Foo Fighters, had an estimated net worth of $40 million. Hawkins tragically passed away on March 25, 2022, at the age of 50. Renowned for his dynamic drumming and energetic stage presence, Hawkins played a pivotal role in the success of the Foo Fighters, one of the most influential rock bands of the past few decades.

Early Life

Oliver Taylor Hawkins was born on February 17, 1972, in Fort Worth, Texas. In 1976, his family moved to Laguna Beach, California, where he grew up alongside his two siblings, Jason and Heather. Hawkins attended Laguna Beach High School, where his love for music flourished. Influenced by the likes of Stewart Copeland of The Police, Roger Taylor of Queen, and the alternative rock band Jane’s Addiction, Hawkins honed his drumming skills from a young age. He also had a long-standing friendship with Jon Davison, the current lead singer of the progressive rock band Yes. Together, they formed several bands in their youth, including the cover band Heavy Industry.

Career

Hawkins’ professional career took off when he became the drummer for Canadian musician Alanis Morissette during her “Can’t Not” tour in 1995 and 1996. His time with Morissette, particularly during the peak of her career following the release of the multi-platinum album Jagged Little Pill, placed him in the spotlight. Hawkins appeared in several of Morissette’s music videos, including the iconic “You Oughta Know,” “All I Really Want,” and “You Learn.” His stint with Morissette proved to be a stepping stone, leading to a life-changing opportunity with the Foo Fighters.

Joining the Foo Fighters

In 1997, during the recording of the Foo Fighters’ second album, The Colour and the Shape, conflict arose between Dave Grohl and the band’s then-drummer William Goldsmith. Grohl, dissatisfied with the drum tracks, re-recorded them himself, which led to Goldsmith leaving the band. In a twist of fate, Grohl reached out to Hawkins, not expecting him to leave the high-profile Morissette tour. To his surprise, Hawkins expressed interest in joining the Foo Fighters, and on March 18, 1997, he officially became their drummer.

Alanis Morissette had once told Hawkins, “Dave’s gonna ask you to join them someday,” foreshadowing his future with the band. With the Foo Fighters, Hawkins transitioned from a relatively unknown band member to playing sold-out shows at venues like Wembley Stadium, performing for tens of thousands of fans.

Musical Contributions and Side Projects

Beyond his drumming skills, Taylor Hawkins was also a talented vocalist, guitarist, and pianist. His first lead vocal with the Foo Fighters was a cover of Pink Floyd’s “Have a Cigar.” He later sang lead on several original songs, including “Cold Day in the Sun” from the album In Your Honor and “Sunday Rain” from Concrete and Gold (2017). Hawkins contributed to the band’s songwriting and was one of only two members, alongside Dave Grohl, to sing lead vocals.

Hawkins also explored his musical creativity through side projects. In 2006, he released a self-titled LP with his band, Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders. He played in Chevy Metal, a cover band focusing on tracks by classic rock artists such as ZZ Top, Aerosmith, and Queen. The band often performed at local venues, and Foo Fighters members, including Grohl, occasionally joined them on stage.

Throughout his tenure with the Foo Fighters, Hawkins was involved in the production of multiple albums, including There Is Nothing Left to Lose (1999), One by One (2002), In Your Honor (2005), Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace (2007), Wasting Light (2011), Sonic Highways (2014), Saint Cecilia (2015), and Concrete and Gold (2017). He also participated in the band’s documentaries and the HBO series Sonic Highways.

Personal Life

Taylor Hawkins married Alison Hawkins in 2005, and they had three children together: Oliver, Annabelle, and Everleigh. The family resided in Hidden Hills, California, close to his bandmate Dave Grohl. In 2012, Hawkins purchased an estate in Hidden Hills for $2.7 million. The property, spanning 7,000 square feet, included a guest house, a barn, horse facilities, a swimming pool, and more.

Legacy

Taylor Hawkins’ influence on the rock music scene is profound. His energy and talent as a drummer, combined with his versatility as a musician, have left a lasting impact. In a poignant tribute to his father, Taylor’s son, Oliver Shane Hawkins, performed “My Hero” with the Foo Fighters at Wembley Stadium, a performance that won “Drum Performance of the Year” at the Drumeo Awards.

Hawkins’ posthumous appearances on Ozzy Osbourne’s 2022 album Patient Number 9 and Iggy Pop’s 2023 album Every Loser serve as a testament to his enduring influence in the music industry. His sudden death at 50 marked the end of an era for the Foo Fighters and left a void in the hearts of fans and fellow musicians alike.

