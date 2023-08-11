David Foster And Katharine Mcphee Face Family Tragedy, Forcing Show Cancellation

Renowned music producer David Foster and his wife, singer Katharine McPhee, have been struck by an unforeseen family tragedy, leading to an announcement that Katharine will be returning home, causing the cancellation of their final two shows in Jakarta.

Katharine took to her Instagram to share the heartbreaking news with her fans, stating, “Dearest Jakarta fans, it’s with a heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final two shows of our Asia run.

David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family, and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family. Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all. Love, Katharine.”

While Katharine didn’t delve into specifics about the situation, her social media post has been flooded with messages of support from fans and fellow celebrities alike.

Nicole Scherzinger expressed her empathy by commenting, “Sending my love and prayers for your family,” while Amanda Kloots, who has faced her own share of adversity, added, “Sending you loads of love. I’m thinking of you guys.”

Linda Thompson, David Foster’s ex-wife, also reached out, writing, “Sending you and David love, & hoping that everything is OK.”

The couple’s relationship journey has been closely followed by fans. David Foster and Katharine McPhee started dating in 2017 and tied the knot in 2019. They have a one-year-old son together, and David is a father to five daughters from previous relationships.

