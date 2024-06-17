Wings Hauser Siblings: Get to Know Erich Hauser

Wings Hauser is an American actor and occasional director born on December 12, 1947, in Hollywood, California.

He is the son of writer/producer/actor Dwight Hauser and Geraldine Hauser, daughter of author Tom Thieness.

Hauser’s early life was marked by a high school career centered in sports, particularly football, where he earned his nickname Wings from his wing-back position.

He chose to pursue acting and music instead of professional sports, releasing an album titled Your Love Keeps Me Off the Streets for RCA Records.

Hauser has appeared in numerous films and television shows, including Vice Squad, The Young and the Restless, Beverly Hills 90210, Murder, She Wrote and Roseanne.

He has also directed several films, such as Coldfire and The Art of Dying.

Siblings

Hauser has a brother named Erich Hauser, who is also involved in the entertainment industry. Erich is a writer and producer, and the two brothers have collaborated on several projects.

Hauser has mentioned his close relationship with his brother, stating that they have been friends since childhood and have shared a strong bond throughout their lives.

Career

Hauser began his acting career in the 1960s, appearing in various television shows and films.

He gained recognition for his roles in films like Vice Squad, The Young and the Restless and Beverly Hills.

He has also appeared in several notable television shows, including Murder, She Wrote, Roseanne and Touched by an Angel.

Hauser’s acting career has been marked by his ability to play a wide range of roles, from action and drama to soap operas and music.

He has been praised for his versatility and has been compared to Richard Widmark for his “mean” roles.

In addition to acting, Hauser has also ventured into directing. He received an Independent Spirit Award nomination for his supporting role in Tough Guys Don’t Dance.

He has directed several films, including Coldfire and The Art of Dying. His directing career has been characterized by his ability to balance action and drama, often incorporating elements of mystery and suspense into his films.

Hauser has also been involved in the music industry, releasing an album titled Your Love Keeps Me Off the Streets for RCA Records in 1975.

The album features a mix of rock, pop, and country music, showcasing Hauser’s vocal range and musical talent.

Hauser’s music career has been marked by his ability to blend different genres and create a unique sound.

Although he has not pursued music as a full-time career, his album remains a testament to his musical abilities.

Hauser has been married twice, first to Nancy Locke from 1979 to 1999 and then to actress/filmmaker Cali Lili in 2012.

He is the father of actor Cole Hauser and has been involved in various philanthropic efforts throughout his career.

Awards and accolades

Hauser’s award and accolade is primarily related to his work in the film Tough Guys Don’t Dance.

He received a nomination for the Independent Spirit Award, which is an annual award given to recognize outstanding achievements in independent filmmaking.

The nomination was for his supporting role in the film, which is a crime drama directed by Norman Mailer.

The Independent Spirit Award nomination for Hauser’s performance in Tough Guys Don’t Dance is a testament to his talent and versatility as an actor.

The film itself received critical acclaim, with Hauser’s performance being particularly praised for its depth and nuance.

Personal life

Hauser has been married three times. His most recent marriage was to actress/filmmaker Cali Lili on June 12, 2012.

Prior to this, he was married to Nancy Locke from June 15, 1979, to April 1999.

His first marriage was to Cass Warner from March 15, 1974, to 1977, and they had one child together.

Hauser has two children. His son, Cole Hauser, is also an actor.

Cole has appeared in several films and television shows, including Patriot Games and Tears of the Sun.

Hauser’s other child is a son named Bright Hauser, who was born during his first marriage to Cass Warner.