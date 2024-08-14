Woman Electrocuted While Hanging Clothes in Kakamega

Police and Kenya Power officials are investigating an incident in which a 39-year-old woman was electrocuted in Shibale, Mumias, Kakamega County.

Police said Sophy Obulialia, 39 was electrocuted while hanging clothes on the clothesline due to a naked wire coming in contact with the line.

She was rushed to St. Mary’s Hospital where she passed away while undergoing treatment.

The body was taken to the same facility morgue for a postmortem examination.

Kenya Power officials have been asked to inspect cables in the area as part of efforts to ensure safety of locals.

Most such cases happen in informal settlements with officials blaming the trend on illegal power connections.

There is an ongoing campaign to address the menace.

Meanwhile, two people died by suicide in separate incidents in Kisii.

The first student involved a form on student Nyanturago Mixed Secondary School, police said of the August 12 incident.

The body of the student was found hanging on the roof rafters in his bedroom in Ramasha area.

The body hanged on shoelaces, police said adding they are investigating the tragedy.

No suicide note was recovered and the motive is yet to be known, police said.

The body was moved to the St. Catherine Ichuni Mission mortuary for postmortem.

In Nyamache’s Riontweka Sub Location one Charles Rabago Obiri, 45 died by suicide by hanging himself with a mosquito net.

The body was found hanging with the net tied around his neck on a tree.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Cases of suicide have been on the rise amid calls to address the trend.

Police say the trend has been worrying and increasing as up to two cases are reported daily.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.

.