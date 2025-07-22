Woman found murdered in house in Kwanza, Trans Nzoia County

A 28-year-old woman was found dead in her house after suspected murder in Karaus area, Kwanza, Trans Nzoia County.

Police said the body of Lydia Barasa had strangulation marks when it was discovered lying on her sofa set on July 21. The motive of the murder is yet to be established.

Police who visited the scene said there were pieces of broken lantern lamp glass. The deceased’s husband was later arrested for grilling over the murder.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

Elsewhere in Kiricu, Kiganjo, Nyeri County, a man was found dead after suspected murder. Police said they found the lifeless body of one Jackson Kamango Muigwa, 70 after his murder.

The body had visible injuries on the left side of the head, on the back and the right ear. The motive of the murder was not established. Police moved the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

And three suspects were lynched separately in Embu and Kakamega Counties. Police said the incidents happened on Monday July 21 separately.

The victims were accused of being thieves before being stoned to death. The bodies were moved to the mortuaries pending autopsy and investigations.

Police discourage mob lynching and term it criminal. The police want suspects to be surrendered to authorities for processing and action.

At least three suspects are lynched by mobs separately in the country daily in a worrying trend, police investigations show.

Police say some of the victims are innocent and were framed up before being lynched. The cases are pending under probe amid calls for action to stop the trend.