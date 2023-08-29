Woman Stabbed to Death During fight in Kibera

A 28-year-old woman was stabbed to death in a fight over the conduct of her children in Kibera slums, Nairobi.

Police said Jackline Anyango was stabbed by her neighbor in the fight over the conduct of their children who are said to have been playing there on Sunday evening.

The neigbour picked a knife and stabbed the woman in the stomach killing her.

According to police, the assailant escaped the scene and efforts to trace her are ongoing.

The body was later moved to the mortuary pending autopsy as the hunt for the assailant goes on.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the murder of a 32-year-old man in the slum.

The body of Henry Okoko was found lying about 200 meters from his house within Silanga Highrise.

Police who visited the scene established that the deceased was stabbed with a knife in the chest by a woman believed to be his wife.

This followed a quarrel where the said assailant accused the deceased of having a marital affair with another woman. The suspect was arrested at the scene pending further probe.

