Xiao Xiao Xu’s Wedding: How Thousands Answered an Orphan’s Invite

In rural Yunnan, China, a 24-year-old groom feared his wedding day would be a lonely one. Known online as “Xiao Xiao Xu” (小小徐), or “Little Xu,” and named in some reports as Xu Chenghong, he had grown up without parents and with almost no close family left. Rather than accept a nearly empty hall, he posted a video on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok, inviting strangers to celebrate with him. He reportedly expected 10 to 20 people. Instead, thousands came.

Who Is Xu Chenghong?

Xu is from Yunfeng Village in Yiliang County, Zhaotong City, Yunnan Province. His father died of illness when Xu was about 3 years old. His mother remarried and left the family when he was about 5. His grandmother then helped care for him and his older brother, but she died about two years later, when Xu was around 7.

After that, Xu and his older brother largely made their own way. Xu dropped out of school around Class 7 to work and support himself. By the time he planned his wedding, his family had shrunk to almost no one. His closest relatives were his older brother and a younger brother. He had worked for years and reportedly saved more than 160,000 yuan for his wedding and bride price.

A Wedding Invitation to Strangers

Xu’s wedding was held on October 31, 2026. With so few relatives, he worried that the banquet would be embarrassingly quiet. On October 25, he posted a Douyin video explaining that he was an orphan and inviting strangers to attend. He said he did not need cash gifts; he simply wanted people to help fill the tables and make the day livelier.

The video spread quickly. By October 27, nearly 200 guests had arrived or confirmed they were coming. Organizers worked with the village committee on registrations, road access, and space. Over the following days, the response grew far beyond anything Xu had imagined.

From 20 Expected Guests to Thousands

By the wedding day, reports described thousands of well-wishers reaching the village. Some headlines claimed 10,000 people attended, but that figure has not been confirmed. The safer and more accurate description is that thousands came.

The crowd was large enough that the event could not stay at Xu’s original home venue. Local authorities helped move the celebration to a larger public square, and they assisted with traffic control, crowd management, and food safety. China Mobile reportedly brought in extra 5G equipment to handle the connectivity demand.

Gifts, Food, and Volunteers

People arrived from Hong Kong, Chongqing, Sichuan, and other places. They brought household appliances, farm produce, and livestock. Donations included 1.2 tonnes of apples and a whole pig delivered overnight. Reports also mention a large cake, two tons of chicken stewed for the feast, and other food contributions.

Volunteers provided much more than gifts. Some cooked, some helped organize the event, and others offered free makeup, drone photography, and lighting services. A wedding planner traveled from Hunan Province to help. Reports varied on the number of chefs involved, with some citing about 40 volunteers and others saying 150 chefs were cooking to feed everyone.

Family, Cost, and a Mother’s Contribution

Xu’s estranged mother, who had remarried and left years earlier, sent two pigs to help with the banquet after hearing the news. Xu said he does not resent her and can empathize with the difficulties she faced.

For Xu, the gifts and the crowd were never the point. A hall he expected to be nearly empty ended up overflowing with people who arrived as strangers and left as something closer to family.

What Is Confirmed—and What Is Not

The core facts are well documented: Xu was a young orphan in Yunnan, he invited strangers to his wedding on Douyin, and thousands responded. He reportedly expected only 10 to 20 guests. By October 27, nearly 200 had arrived or confirmed. By October 31, the crowd had grown into the thousands.

The claim that exactly 10,000 people attended is unconfirmed. Some reports also differ on the number of volunteer chefs and the exact attendance at different stages. Douyin later confirmed Xu’s account was authentic and removed more than 100 fake accounts that were impersonating him and his relatives.

Why the Story Resonated

The story resonated because it turned a private fear into a public celebration. Xu did not ask for money. He asked for company. In response, strangers gave their time, food, labor, and attention. The wedding became a nationwide display of goodwill, and it raised a bigger question: can online communities help fill the gaps left when family and neighbors are not there?

For Xu, the answer may have been visible on his wedding day. The tables were full.