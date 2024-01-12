Yung Joc’s Net Worth

Yung Joc, the American rapper renowned for his hit song “It’s Going Down,” boasts a net worth of $4 million. This hip-hop artist, whose career skyrocketed with Grammy Award nominations in 2007, has left an indelible mark on the music industry with albums like “New Joc City” and “Hustlenomics.”

Early Life

Born Jasiel Amon Robinson on September 20, 1983, in Atlanta, Georgia, Yung Joc was introduced to the world of business early on. His father, Stanley Tucker, facilitated his entry into the entrepreneurial realm by securing an opportunity for him to write a jingle for the cosmetics company Revlon. The budding rapper took the initiative to establish his own record label, Mastermind, as he delved into the world of hip-hop.

Yung Joc Career

Yung Joc’s breakthrough came in 2005 when he collaborated with Atlanta producer Nitti Beatz to create the track “It’s Goin Down.” This marked the beginning of his association with Bad Boy South, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ record label. His debut album, “New Joc City” (2006), soared to the third position on the “Billboard” 200 chart, securing the top spot on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts. The album’s standout single, “It’s Goin Down,” achieved 3× Platinum status and claimed the summit on various charts, including Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs.

Yung Joc’s musical journey continued with the release of “Hustlenomics” (2007), reaching similar heights on the charts. He further solidified his presence in the industry by collaborating on T-Pain’s 3× Platinum single “Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin’),” which soared to the number one spot on the “Billboard” Hot 100 and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts.

Yung Joc Reality TV Shows

Beyond his music, Yung Joc diversified his career by joining the cast of VH1’s reality series “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” in 2014. His foray into reality television continued with appearances on VH1’s “Leave It To Stevie” (2016–2018) and “Scared Famous” (2017), as well as MTV’s “Wild ‘n Out” (2018–2019).

In 2009, Yung Joc founded the record label Swagg Team Entertainment through Jive Records, showcasing his entrepreneurial spirit within the music industry.

Personal Life

Yung Joc’s personal life has seen its fair share of ups and downs. He has eight children by four different mothers and faced challenges, including a robbery of his Swagg Team recording studio in 2011. Despite financial setbacks, Yung Joc’s commitment to making an honest living was evident when he was filmed driving for the rideshare company Pull Up N Go in 2020.

Yung Joc Awards

In 2009, Yung Joc filed a lawsuit against Bad Boy Entertainment and Block Entertainment, citing unpaid royalties. He has navigated legal complexities, with a 2012 lawsuit by Master Mind Music alleging copyright infringement and breach of contract.

Acknowledging his contributions to the hip-hop scene, Yung Joc garnered nominations and awards. Notably, he received a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Song in 2007 and secured the Hip-Hop Track of the Year at the BET Hip Hop Awards in 2006.

Yung Joc Net Worth

Yung Joc net worth is $4 million.