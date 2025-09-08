Zen McGrath Siblings: Meet Gulliver and Winta McGrath

Zen McGrath is an Australian actor born on July 30, 2002, in Melbourne, Victoria.

As the middle child in a family deeply rooted in both science and the arts, he grew up alongside siblings who share his passion for performing.

His mother, Heidi Chapman, is a neuroscientist, and his father, Craig McGrath, is a cardiac anaesthetist, providing a stable foundation that allowed Zen to explore creative pursuits from a young age.

Zen entered the entertainment industry as a child and has since balanced acting with personal interests like animation and science, including a deferred interest in pursuing a physics degree.

Known for his introspective roles that often delve into family dynamics and emotional depth, Zen has emerged as a promising talent in international cinema.

Zen several siblings including his older brother, Gulliver McGrath, born in 1998.

Gulliver paved the way for the family’s acting endeavors, starting with commercials at age five and landing roles in high-profile films such as Martin Scorsese’s Hugo, Tim Burton’s Dark Shadows, and Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln, where he portrayed young Tad Lincoln.

Gulliver received a Young Artist Award nomination for his work in Dark Shadows and has continued building his career, recently wrapping Australian TV shows and planning a move to London.

The youngest sibling, Winta McGrath, born in 2005, followed suit early on, appearing alongside Zen in their debut film and later starring as Campion in HBO Max’s Raised by Wolves for 18 episodes.

Winta has also featured in projects like Boys in the Trees and shared YouTube content with Zen under the channel “nmbros,” where they create spoof videos.

This fraternal collaboration extends beyond the screen; the brothers often draw strength from shared experiences, celebrating each other’s successes without competition, and the entire McGrath family made a rare red-carpet appearance together at the 2022 Venice Film Festival premiere of The Son, their first joint outing since the 2014 Berlin Film Festival.

Career

Zen’s acting journey began serendipitously at age 11, when his brother Gulliver aged out of a role in the 2014 drama Aloft, directed by Claudia Llosa.

Stepping in as the young Ivan—a falconer navigating a strained relationship with his mother, played by Jennifer Connelly—Zen made his professional debut alongside Winta, who portrayed their ailing younger sibling.

The meditative family story earned praise for the brothers’ ability to convey profound sadness, marking Zen’s entry into an industry he initially observed from the sidelines.

The family had relocated to Birmingham, UK, for their mother’s research, which facilitated early opportunities, but they returned to Melbourne after a few years.

Following Aloft, Zen took on the role of Josh in the 2015 USA Network mystery miniseries Dig, joining a cast that included Jason Isaacs and Anne Heche in a plot involving archaeological intrigue in Jerusalem.

He balanced this with school, briefly stepping back from acting to focus on studies and personal projects like animation.

In 2016, he appeared in the Australian coming-of-age film Red Dog: True Blue, a prequel to the beloved Red Dog story, playing a supporting role that highlighted his versatility in lighter, adventurous narratives.

Zen revisited short films with leading parts in Pilè (2017), a fantasy piece, and Risen (2020), a science-fiction short directed by Tony Radevski, where he also contributed to visual effects, showcasing his multifaceted creative skills.

Cast at 18 by director Florian Zeller—known for the Oscar-winning The Father—Zen portrayed Nicholas Miller, a depressed teenager whose mental health crisis disrupts his divorced parents’ lives, opposite Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, and Vanessa Kirby.

Filmed in London with his father on set for support, the role demanded emotional vulnerability, requiring Zen to immerse himself deeply, even staying in character for intense scenes like hospital sequences.

Accolades

For Risen (2020), McGrath received a nomination for Best Emerging Actor at the St. Kilda Film Festival, Australia’s largest short film event, acknowledging his dual role as lead actor and visual effects contributor in the award-winning sci-fi piece.

His work in Aloft drew critical acclaim from outlets like the Associated Press, which highlighted his “bone-deep sadness” and “innocent deviance,” likening him to Hunter McCracken in The Tree of Life.

The Son (2022) elevated his profile, earning praise from Zeller for his “intensity” and “emotional force,” with critics noting his devastating portrayal of mental illness as a standout amid the ensemble.