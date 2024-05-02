Zlatan Ibrahimović Siblings: A Look at the Ex-Footballer’s Family Unit

Zlatan Ibrahimović, a Swedish former professional footballer, is renowned for his acrobatic strikes, technique and physical dominance.

He played as a striker for various clubs like Ajax, Barcelona, PSG, Manchester United, LA Galaxy and AC Milan.

Ibrahimović, known for his goal-scoring prowess, has won 34 trophies and scored over 570 career goals.

His career spanned from 1999 to 2023, representing Sweden internationally and leaving a lasting legacy in the world of football.

Siblings

Zlatan comes from a large family with five siblings.

His siblings are Sanela, Sapko, Aleksander, Monika and Violeta.

While Zlatan is the most famous member of the family due to his successful football career, his siblings have largely stayed out of the public eye.

Despite their lower profiles, they have been supportive of Zlatan throughout his career, and he has often credited his family for their role in his success.

Club career

Ibrahimović began at Malmö FF, where he made a name for himself with his technical skills and goal-scoring ability.

His move to Ajax in 2001 was a significant step, helping the club win two Eredivisie titles.

Ibrahimović continued to showcase his goal-scoring prowess at Juventus and later at Inter Milan, forming a formidable partnership with Adriano and winning multiple Serie A titles.

His high-profile transfer to Barcelona was marked by reported conflicts with coach Pep Guardiola, but he still contributed to the club’s success, winning the La Liga title.

Returning to Italy with AC Milan, Ibrahimović guided them to the Serie A title and showcased his ability to lead and score crucial goals.

His move to PSG marked the beginning of a highly successful stint, becoming the club’s all-time leading goal-scorer and winning multiple Ligue 1 titles.

At Manchester United, despite a significant knee injury, he helped the team win the UEFA Europa League and the EFL Cup.

Crossing the Atlantic to join the LA Galaxy in MLS, Ibrahimović continued to score remarkable goals and solidify his status as a global football icon.

Returning to AC Milan, he showcased that age had not diminished his abilities, contributing to the club’s resurgence in Serie A.

International career

Zlatan Ibrahimović had a remarkable international career, debuting with the Swedish National Team in 2001 at the age of 19.

He earned recognition as the best soccer player in Sweden’s history, winning 11 Guldbollen awards and scoring 62 goals in 114 appearances for his country.

Ibrahimović represented Sweden in multiple World Cups and UEFA European Championships, winning FIFA’s Puskás Award in 2013.

He retired as Sweden’s all-time leading goalscorer after the 2016 UEFA European Championships, leaving a lasting impact on international football.

Personal life

Ibrahimović’s personal life is marked by his long-term relationship with Helena Seger, whom he has been with since 2002.

Though they are not officially married, Helena and Ibrahimović have built a family together and have two sons, Maximilian and Vincent.

Helena is a successful Swedish businesswoman and model, 11 years older than Ibrahimović.

They met in 2002 and have been together for over 18 years, despite not being officially married.

Helena has been a supportive partner, often accompanying Ibrahimović to his matches and events.

She has also been involved in various business ventures, including real estate and fashion.

Zlatan and Helena have two sons together – Maximilian, born in 2006, and Vincent, born in 2013.

The family has maintained a relatively private life, with Ibrahimović choosing to keep his children out of the public eye.

However, he has occasionally shared glimpses of his family life on social media, showcasing his love and dedication as a father.

Ibrahimović has expressed his desire to pass on his passion for football to his sons, though he has also emphasized the importance of them pursuing their own interests.