15 Arrested In Mombasa as NACADA Cracks Down on Illegal Alcohol Outlets

At least 15 suspects were arrested during a series of crackdown on alcohol outlets in Mombasa County staged led by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA).

The operations, which took place in Bamburi, Kisauni, and the Central Business District, targeted establishments flouting regulations under the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act (ADCA) 2010.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Anthony Omerikwa, confirmed that the arrested individuals were found in violation of various requirements, including operating without proper licenses, selling alcohol to minors, and stocking illicit brews.

All suspects are currently undergoing legal proceedings.

“In total, we visited 14 establishments within Bamburi, Kisauni, and the Central Business District areas of Mombasa County, and cumulatively fifteen suspects were placed in custody for flouting various requirements of the regulations and laws related to alcohol dispensing outlets. All of them are undergoing due court,” said Omerikwa.

“These crackdowns are part of our broader mission to ensure compliance with the ADCA 2010, reduce the availability of harmful alcoholic products, and protect the public, especially vulnerable groups like the youth.”

The multi-agency operation is part of the government’s sustained effort to suppress the supply of harmful drugs and unregulated alcohol, which pose significant social and health risks.

Dr Omerikwa reiterated NACADA’s commitment to public health and safety, stating that the crackdowns are crucial in reducing alcohol abuse and its associated challenges.

The agency had announced a nationwide crackdown to close down bars and other liquor dispensing outlets and the removal of billboards promoting alcoholic drinks located near learning institutions.

Omerikwa said the crackdown would affect bars and liquor dispensing establishments located less than 300 meters from educational institutions or areas catering to individuals below 18 years.

NACADA decried the increased promotion of alcoholic drinks and alcohol use through billboards erected near learning institutions across the country which is a blatant breach of the laws.

“The crackdown will be executed in collaboration with relevant National and County Government agencies and seeks to ensure strict compliance with legal requirements about the positioning of such outlets,” he said.

He regretted that the presence of the billboards undermined their efforts against the vice by normalizing the consumption of alcohol and portraying it as an appealing and glamorous choice.

At the same time, he called on advertising agencies and businesses to exercise social responsibility.

Omerikwa said the initiative is anchored in the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act of 2010 and the Alcoholic Drinks Promotion Regulations.

“Moreover, it serves as a reminder to the community in their role in enhancing the safe development and wellbeing of our children,” the NACADA CEO said.

The Alcoholic Drinks Control Act provides a legal liability to any person who sells alcoholic drinks in prohibited locations. This is like a fine not exceeding Sh500,000 or imprisonment to a jail term not exceeding three years, or both.

The crackdown is the latest in a series of other government initiatives aimed at arresting alcohol and drug abuse, especially among the youth.

Speaking while launching the agency’s Strategic Plan 2023-2027 in Nairobi, Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Dr. Raymond Omollo said illicit brews, alcohol and substance abuse was undermining the country’s progress and had mostly affected the youth.

“Drug use and abuse in the country has also been identified to be mostly affecting the youth and our learning institutions.”

Citing NACADA statistics, he said, the average age for initiation into alcohol use in Kenya is 16 years.

Dr. Omollo said Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof Kithure Kindiki on March 6 declared illicit alcohol, drug and substance abuse a top national security threat.

The declaration, he said, meant the fight against the illicit drugs had been given elevated significance necessitating intensified war against drugs.