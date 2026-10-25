22 dead in head-on collision on Nairobi-Mombasa highway

At least 22 people were killed and several others injured following a head-on collision involving a bus and a lorry along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway on Sunday morning.

The accident occurred at around 7am in the Kanga area, past Mtito Andei, according to officials.

The crash brought traffic to a standstill along the busy highway as travellers and passersby gathered near the scene.

Makueni County Commissioner Abdullahi Khalif confirmed the deaths, saying several other passengers sustained injuries in the collision.

He said authorities were investigating the accident.

The bus was reportedly ferrying passengers returning from a burial ceremony when it collided head-on with the lorry.

The injured were rushed to Mtito Andei Sub-County Hospital for treatment, while the bodies of those who died were taken to the hospital’s mortuary, police said.

The latest tragedy adds to growing concerns over road safety along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway, which has witnessed several fatal crashes.

About two weeks ago, 17 people were killed in an accident involving multiple vehicles along the same highway.

The latest crash comes as the National Police Service (NPS) and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) intensify a nationwide public sensitisation campaign targeting road users ahead of the December festive season.

The campaign seeks to promote road safety and reduce accidents, which have historically increased during the holiday period as millions of Kenyans travel to their rural homes and holiday destinations to celebrate Christmas with family and friends.

During the festive season, some drivers have been accused of reckless driving and speeding as they attempt to reach their destinations faster or make additional trips to maximise earnings amid increased demand for transport.

Such practices, coupled with inadequate rest, can cause driver fatigue and increase the risk of crashes, endangering passengers and other road users.

Official figures cited in the campaign indicate that more than 415 people died in road traffic crashes during the 2025 festive season, representing a 23 per cent increase compared with the 2024 holiday period.

The police and NTSA are seeking to reverse the trend through public awareness campaigns and heightened road safety enforcement, aiming to reduce fatalities and injuries during this year’s festive season.

Authorities have urged motorists to observe speed limits, avoid dangerous overtaking, ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and take sufficient rest before embarking on long journeys.

Fatal road accidents remain a major concern in Kenya despite ongoing efforts by authorities to improve road safety.

Officials have attributed some crashes to preventable human errors, including reckless overtaking, speeding and drunk driving, which continue to claim lives across the country.

The NTSA has repeatedly urged motorists to exercise caution and comply with traffic regulations to reduce accidents.

Mechanical failures involving poorly maintained vehicles, including worn-out tyres and faulty brakes, have also been identified as significant contributors to road crashes.

In addition, poor road conditions, including potholes, unclear signage and inadequate lighting, can increase the risks faced by motorists, particularly at night.

With travel volumes expected to rise in the coming weeks, authorities face renewed pressure to strengthen enforcement and ensure motorists observe road safety regulations during the festive season.