Aaron Taylor-Johnson Siblings: All About Gemma Johnson

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is an acclaimed English actor born on June 13, 1990, in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, as Aaron Perry Johnson.

He adopted the hyphenated surname Taylor-Johnson in 2012 after marrying director Sam Taylor-Wood, blending their names to reflect their union.

Of English-Russian Jewish descent, he grew up in a modest family with his civil engineer father, Robert Johnson, and homemaker mother, Sarah Johnson, who took on odd jobs to support the household.

Taylor-Johnson began his artistic journey early, training at the Jackie Palmer Stage School in High Wycombe, where he studied drama, tap, jazz, acrobatics, and singing.

He left traditional schooling at age 15 to pursue acting full-time, a decision that propelled him into a career spanning stage, television, and film.

Beyond acting, Taylor-Johnson is a family man, father to two daughters with his wife and stepfather to her two from a previous marriage.

Siblings

Aaron shares a close-knit bond with his siblings, though details about them remain largely private as the family values discretion.

His older sister, Gemma Johnson, stands out in his early career narrative, having appeared in a small role in his 2002 film debut, Tom & Thomas, where she supported her brother’s dual lead performance as estranged twins.

Some sources describe Taylor-Johnson as the eldest of four siblings, including two younger brothers whose names and pursuits are not publicly detailed, reflecting the family’s low-profile stance.

Growing up in a challenging area outside London, Taylor-Johnson has spoken fondly of being “raised by two women, a mother and a sister,” suggesting Gemma’s influential role in his formative years.

Career

Taylor-Johnson’s career ignited at age six with stage roles in London’s West End, including the son of Macduff in a 1999 production of Macbeth alongside Rufus Sewell and young Lorimer Black in Arthur Miller’s All My Sons in 2000.

Transitioning to screen, he debuted in the 2002 family film Tom & Thomas, playing twins separated by circumstance, a project that also featured his sister Gemma.

His early television work included guest spots on British series like The Bill, Family Business, Feather Boy, Casualty, Talk to Me, and Nearly Famous, showcasing his youthful range.

Breaking into film, he portrayed a young Charlie Chaplin in the 2003 action-comedy Shanghai Knights with Jackie Chan and Owen Wilson, followed by roles in Dead Cool (2004) and The Thief Lord (2006).

At 16, he impressed in The Illusionist (2006) as a teenage Edward Norton character learning magic tricks, honing skills like ball manipulation for authenticity.

His breakthrough arrived with the 2009 biopic Nowhere Boy, directed by future wife Sam Taylor-Wood, where he embodied a teenage John Lennon navigating family turmoil and musical awakening.

Taylor-Johnson then exploded into stardom as the titular Kick-Ass in Matthew Vaughn’s 2010 superhero satire, playing a nerdy teen donning a costume to fight crime; the film’s irreverent tone and box-office success led to a 2013 sequel.

Diversifying, he starred as a marijuana grower entangled in a cartel war in Oliver Stone’s Savages (2012) and as the passionate Count Vronsky opposite Keira Knightley in Joe Wright’s lavish Anna Karenina (2012).

Blockbuster fame followed with the lead in Godzilla (2014) as Navy lieutenant Ford Brody battling the monster, and a brief but memorable turn as speedster Quicksilver/Pietro Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), introduced via a post-credits tease in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014).

Later highlights include the menacing Ray Marcus in Tom Ford’s psychological thriller Nocturnal Animals (2016), a psychopathic drifter whose chilling presence haunted viewers.

He tackled isolation in the sniper drama The Wall (2017) opposite John Cena, portrayed a fierce warrior in Netflix’s Outlaw King (2018) about Robert the Bruce, and supported Christopher Nolan’s time-bending Tenet (2020).

Reuniting with Vaughn’s team, he played the eccentric Tangerine in the high-octane Bullet Train (2022) alongside Brad Pitt.

Recent roles encompass the stuntman ally in The Fall Guy (2024) with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, the anti-hero Kraven the Hunter in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe film (2024), the vampire Count Orlok in Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu remake (2024), and a lead in Danny Boyle’s zombie sequel 28 Years Later (2025).

Accolades

Taylor-Johnson’s talent has garnered significant recognition, highlighted by his 2017 Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture for the menacing Ray in Nocturnal Animals, marking him as the first such winner since 1975’s Richard Benjamin not to receive an Oscar nomination.

That performance also earned a British Academy Film Award (BAFTA) nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

Earlier, his breakout as John Lennon in Nowhere Boy (2009) won him the Empire Award for Best Newcomer and a nomination for Young British Performer of the Year from the London Film Critics’ Circle, alongside a British Independent Film Award (BIFA) nod for Best Actor.

His Kick-Ass (2010) portrayal led to a BAFTA Rising Star Award nomination, affirming his ascent.

Additional honors include the 2010 Glamour Award for Man of the Year, a 2011 Young Artist Award nomination for The Illusionist, and a 2010 British Comedy Award nomination for Kick-Ass.

In 2023, he received the Excellence Award Davide Campari at the 75th Locarno Film Festival and the Montecito Award at the 32nd Santa Barbara International Film Festival.