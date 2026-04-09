Adam Frazier Siblings: Getting to Know Brandon Frazier

Adam Timothy Frazier is an American professional baseball second baseman and outfielder currently playing for the Los Angeles Angels of Major League Baseball (MLB).

Born on December 14, 1991, in Athens, Georgia, Frazier stands 5-foot-10 and weighs about 190 pounds.

He bats left-handed and throws right-handed.

Known for his contact-hitting approach, versatility across the infield and outfield, and steady defensive play, Frazier has carved out a long career as a reliable utility player and occasional everyday contributor.

He attended Oconee County High School in Watkinsville, Georgia, before playing college baseball at Mississippi State University, where he excelled as a junior with a .352 batting average.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Adam one sibling, Brandon Frazier.

Adam has mentioned collecting baseball cards with a brother during his childhood, highlighting shared family memories tied to the sport.

Career

Frazier was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the sixth round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of Mississippi State.

He progressed through the Pirates’ minor league system, debuting in the majors on June 24, 2016.

Over his early years in Pittsburgh, he established himself as a contact-oriented hitter with gap power and the ability to play multiple positions, including second base, shortstop, and the outfield corners.

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In 2021, he enjoyed a breakout season, batting .305 with strong on-base skills that earned him a National League All-Star selection while splitting time between the Pirates and San Diego Padres after a midseason trade.

He was later traded to the Seattle Mariners, where he contributed in 2022, before moving to the Baltimore Orioles in 2023.

Subsequent stops included the Kansas City Royals in 2024 and returns to the Pirates and Royals in 2025.

In February 2026, Frazier signed a minor-league contract with the Los Angeles Angels and earned a spot on the major league roster during spring training, where he has seen action at second base and in limited outfield duty.

Through the early part of the 2026 season and across his career spanning more than 1,200 games, Frazier has accumulated a .264 batting average, 67 home runs, 384 RBIs, and 63 stolen bases.

He is noted for his high line-drive rate and ability to put the ball in play consistently.

One standout moment came on July 1, 2019, when he tied a major league record by hitting four doubles in a single nine-inning game.

Accolades

Frazier’s primary major league honor is his selection to the 2021 National League All-Star team, recognizing his strong contact-hitting season in which he also led the majors in line-drive percentage.

In 2021, he ranked among the league leaders in singles.

At the high school and college levels, he built a reputation as a steady performer, becoming the first graduate of Oconee County High School to reach the MLB.

While he has not amassed numerous individual awards, his longevity across seven different MLB organizations and consistent utility contributions highlight his professionalism and adaptability.