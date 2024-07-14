Agencies Probe MCA Odalo for Alleged Misappropriation of Funds

Government agencies have launched investigations into the Nairobi County Chairperson of the Budget, Finance and Appropriation Committee Wilfred Oluoch Odalo for alleged misuse of his position to embezzle county funds.

He is among those targeted by both the police and the anti graft agency at the Nairobi County Assembly, sources have revealed.

The insiders claimed Odalo’s properties are being profiled as part of the investigation.

Officials say since his election Odalo has been exploiting his role to accumulate wealth illegally.

This is because his wealth declaration forms filed when he was elected reportedly only listed one vehicle.

“He is now a millionaire and is constructing highrise buildings at an alarming rate,” said an insider aware of the probe.

The ongoing investigation aims at uncovering the extent of the alleged looting of Nairobi County resources and determine the accuracy of Odalo’s declared wealth compared to his current holdings.

The team has roped in officials from the Asset Recovery department at the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission to help them in profiling and investigating the Mabatini Member of County Assembly.

This will help in strengthening the case. The file will be sent to the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions for action.

Other officials said they may not necessarily need to forward the file to ODPP for action adding they will pursue the asset recovery angle.

Odalo blamed the said probe on politics that he termed dirty and immature.

“All these are aimed at tainting my name. I am clean and in business,” said Odalo.

He denied claims of graft saying he is ready to face the probe.

Odalo said he lives a simple life and is serving the county and his people diligently.