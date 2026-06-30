Airtel Kenya Appoints Djibril Tobe as New Managing Director

Airtel Kenya has appointed Djibril Tobe as its new Managing Director, effective July 1, 2026.

The telecommunications company announced the appointment in a statement issued on Tuesday, saying Tobe will succeed Ashish Malhotra, who has taken up a new role as Chief Executive Officer of Indus Towers Africa.

“We are pleased to announce that the Board of Airtel Networks Kenya Limited has appointed Djibril Tobe as the Managing Director of Airtel Kenya effective July 1, 2026, succeeding Ashish Malhotra, who takes up a new role as the Chief Executive Officer of Indus Towers Africa,” the company said.

Airtel Kenya described Tobe as a seasoned business leader with more than 20 years of experience across several African markets.

Before his appointment, Tobe served as the Managing Director of Airtel Congo B, where he oversaw the company’s operations.

The company expressed confidence in his leadership as he takes over the helm of Airtel Kenya.

“Please join us in welcoming Djibril Tobe to Airtel Kenya,” the statement added.