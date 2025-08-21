Alexander Steen Siblings: All About Amadeus, Cassandra and Hamilton Steen

Alexander Lennart Steen, born on March 1, 1984, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, is a former professional ice hockey player of Swedish-Canadian descent.

The son of former Winnipeg Jets star Thomas Steen, Alexander carved out a distinguished career in the National Hockey League (NHL), primarily with the St. Louis Blues, after beginning his professional journey with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

After retiring in 2020 due to a back injury, he transitioned into a role in hockey operations with the St. Louis Blues, where he currently serves as a special assistant to the general manager, with plans to become the team’s general manager after the 2025-26 season.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Alexander grew up with two surviving siblings, namely Cassandra and Hamilton Steen.

Tragically, his youngest brother, Amadeus Steen, passed away at just two months old due to a heart condition.

This loss profoundly impacted the Steen family, leading Alexander and his relatives to establish the Amadeus Steen Foundation, which focuses on raising funds and providing support for infant and child healthcare.

Career

Steen’s hockey career began in Sweden, where he played for Frölunda HC from 1999 to 2004, honing his skills in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL).

In 2004, he signed with Modo Hockey, a move that sparked controversy due to a miscommunication with his former club, but it showcased his growing reputation as a talented forward.

Selected 24th overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2002 NHL Entry Draft, Steen made his NHL debut on October 5, 2005, against the Ottawa Senators.

His first NHL goal, scored three days later against the Montreal Canadiens, marked a historic moment as he and his father, Thomas Steen, became the first Swedish father-son duo to score in the NHL.

In 2008, Steen was traded to the St. Louis Blues, where he spent the remainder of his career.

Over 15 NHL seasons, he played 1,018 games, primarily with the Blues, amassing 245 goals and 377 assists for 622 points.

Steen returned to Modo Hockey during the 2012-13 NHL lockout, maintaining his competitive edge.

After retiring in 2020 due to degenerative disc issues in his spine, he joined the Blues’ hockey operations department, initially as a European development consultant, before his promotion to special assistant to the general manager in 2024.

Accolades

Steen’s crowning accomplishment came in 2019 when he played a pivotal role in the St. Louis Blues’ first-ever Stanley Cup victory, appearing in all 26 postseason games and exemplifying leadership as an alternate captain.

His selfless play, particularly his willingness to embrace a fourth-line role during the championship run, earned praise from teammates and coaches alike.

Steeen was named the NHL First Star of the Month in October 2013, leading the league with 11 goals and tallying 16 points, showcasing his offensive prowess.

Steen finished his career ranked fourth in games played (765), sixth in assists (301), and fifth in points (496) in Blues franchise history.

Alongside his father, Thomas, he is part of one of only four father-son duos in NHL history to each score 600 points, a testament to their shared legacy.

Internationally, Steen represented Sweden, earning a silver medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics.