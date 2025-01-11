Arijit Singh Net Worth 2025

Arijit Singh, often hailed as the king of heartbreak and romance in Bollywood, has carved a unique space in the music industry with his soul-stirring voice. Known for iconic hits like “Tum Hi Ho” from Aashiqui 2, Arijit’s songs continue to resonate with millions, making him one of the most cherished singers of his generation.

Arijit Singh Net Worth ₹414 crore Date of Birth April 25, 1987 Place of Birth Jiaganj, Murshidabad Nationality Indian

Arijit Singh’s Early Life

Born on April 25, 1987, in Jiaganj, Murshidabad, West Bengal, Arijit Singh hails from a multicultural family with a Punjabi Sikh father, Kakkar Singh, and a Bengali Hindu mother, Aditi Singh. His musical roots were nurtured from a young age, and by the age of 18, he showcased his talent as one of the top five contestants in a reality singing competition, marking the beginning of his illustrious career.

Arijit rose to stardom with his rendition of “Tum Hi Ho,” a song that became the anthem of romance in Bollywood. Since then, he has recorded over 300 songs in multiple languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, and Telugu, touching hearts across the globe.

Luxurious Properties and Cars

Arijit Singh’s success has translated into an impressive lifestyle. According to reports, he owns four apartments in Mumbai’s Versova building, collectively valued at approximately ₹9 crore (as of 2020).

His car collection reflects his love for luxury, featuring:

Range Rover Vogue : Priced between ₹1.8 – ₹4 crore.

: Priced between ₹1.8 – ₹4 crore. Hummer H3 : Valued at around ₹70 lakhs.

: Valued at around ₹70 lakhs. Mercedes-Benz: Estimated between ₹57 lakhs – ₹1.5 crore.

Arijit Singh’s Salary

As one of the most sought-after playback singers in Bollywood, Arijit commands a premium for his performances. He earns an estimated ₹70 crore annually, with a monthly income of approximately ₹6 crore.

For Bollywood tracks, he charges about ₹10 lakh per song, while his live concerts fetch him anywhere between ₹50 lakh to ₹1.5 crore, according to industry reports. In 2019 alone, Arijit earned a staggering ₹71 crore, as noted by Forbes.

Net Worth of Arijit Singh

With a thriving career spanning more than a decade, Arijit Singh net worth is estimated at an impressive ₹414 crore, according to DNA. His dedication to his craft and the emotional depth he brings to his music have not only won him fans worldwide but also secured his position among the highest-paid singers in India.