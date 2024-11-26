Ashlyn Harris Opens Up About Asking Ali Krieger For An Open Marriage Before Divorce

Former U.S. soccer player Ashlyn Harris has disclosed that she proposed an open marriage to her ex-wife, Ali Krieger, in a last-ditch effort to salvage their relationship before their divorce.

Speaking on the Naked Sports podcast, Harris shared that the idea came from a place of desperation during their nearly four-year marriage, which ended in 2023.

“I started trying all these things, like, ‘Let’s do an open marriage,’” Harris revealed. “That was my last attempt to keep things together when I wasn’t getting what I needed.”

Harris, 39, admitted that she quickly realized a polyamorous arrangement wasn’t true to herself. “I’m like, that’s just not even me, dude,” she said.

The former USWNT goalkeeper reflected on her struggles within the marriage, describing how her ability to endure discomfort for others contributed to her staying in the relationship. She also alleged that intimacy was absent throughout their union, adding, “I felt embarrassed and ashamed to admit that my wife didn’t want to touch me or be intimate.”

Harris noted that her feelings of neglect—both emotionally and physically—took a toll. “It was soccer, job, kids, and then somewhere down the line, I was like, ‘OK, what about me?’” she said.

Rumors that Harris had cheated on Krieger with her current girlfriend, actress Sophia Bush, further complicated public perceptions of their breakup. Harris denied the allegations, stating, “I’m constantly pegged as a cheater, which is so far from the truth, and [Krieger] knows it.”

The pair had reportedly been living separately for months before Harris filed for divorce in October 2023, citing their relationship as “irretrievably broken.” Around the same time, Harris and Bush confirmed their relationship. Krieger, meanwhile, announced in July that she is seeing someone new.

Also Read: Schwartz & Sandy’s Bar To Close After Two Years In Business