Aspirant condemns Onyonka’s exit from Matiang’i camp, accuses Manduku of neglecting roads

Nyaribari Masaba parliamentary aspirant Omoi Makori has criticised Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka over his decision to abandon former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i’s political camp, describing the move as shameful.

Makori questioned Onyonka’s political consistency, arguing that leaders should remain committed to their political positions rather than switching allegiances as the country heads towards the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during a burial ceremony at Masabo in Gesusu on Friday, Makori called on the Abagusii community to rally behind Matiang’i’s presidential ambitions, saying the region should unite behind one of its own.

He argued that the community had an opportunity to produce a presidential candidate capable of competing for the country’s top seat and should not allow internal divisions to undermine the ambition.

“We cannot afford to betray our very own at such a critical moment. That is why we must all reject such people,” Makori said.

Meshack Obonyo, an aspirant for the Masimba Ward MCA seat who also attended the function, echoed Makori’s sentiments, describing leaders abandoning Matiang’i as “sell-outs”.

Obonyo questioned the loyalty of politicians who had previously championed Matiang’i’s presidential bid but were now associating with alternative political formations.

The remarks came a day after Onyonka publicly announced that he had joined the Linda Mwananchi Movement, an emerging political outfit associated with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

Onyonka disclosed that he was among the movement’s founders and had been considered for the position of national treasurer.

“Yes, I have decided to join them, partly because I am also among the founders and, secondly, I will help as a treasurer,” he said.

He also defended his association with Sifuna, questioning how political developments could be understood without engaging the Nairobi senator.

Onyonka’s latest political move marks a shift from his earlier support for Matiang’i, whom he publicly endorsed in January 2025 as the preferred presidential candidate of the Abagusii community ahead of the 2027 elections.

Matiang’i, who served as Interior Cabinet Secretary during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration, has since been positioning himself for the 2027 presidential contest.

Makori turns spotlight on constituency roads

Separately, Makori turned his criticism on Nyaribari Masaba MP Daniel Manduku, accusing him of failing to demonstrate sufficient commitment to improving the constituency’s road network.

He questioned the MP’s approach to road development, arguing that the equipment being deployed was inadequate to address the constituency’s road infrastructure challenges.

“You can’t move around with one truck and one tractor and say you’re tarmacking roads,” Makori said.

His remarks place road infrastructure among the emerging issues likely to feature in the contest for the Nyaribari Masaba parliamentary seat as aspirants begin positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election.