At least 2,933 people killed in accidents in eight months, CS Chirchir says

At least 2,933 people have been killed in accidents since January 2025, transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir said Monday.

Thousands of others have been left with injuries following the accidents reported.

He also said a team is auditing the accidents so far reported and will give the way forward.

“Crash data indicates a total of 2,933 fatalities have been reported between January and August 10, 2025.”

“Unfortunately, 80 occurred over the past four days,” he said.

Chirchir said following the spike in crashes involving public service vehicles, private and commercial vehicles, officials drawn from various agencies are conducting safety audits on the road segments to identify safety deficiencies and to reconstruct the scenes.

The team is expected to complete the exercise within the next seven days and submit technical recommendations for implementation to avert unnecessary loss of lives.

He said they will continue working with all stakeholders to implement both long and medium-term measures provided in Kenya’s National Road Safety Action Plan 2024-2028 within the available resources.

Chirchir said efforts to strengthen road safety legislation in regulation of school transport, operations of commercial vehicles, drink driving, inspection of motor vehicles, roadside stations and review of the Traffic Act are at advanced stages.

He said the government’s effort to address infrastructure challenges such as redesigning of the Nithi Bridge, dualling of the Rironi-Mau Summit Road are also on course and completion expected soon.

“NTSA on its part will continue to scale up coordination of road safety initiatives including public education and awareness to support behaviour and attitude change.”

He urged all transport stakeholders, operators, and road users including drivers,

pedestrians, boda boda and cyclists to prioritize their safety and strictly adhere to road safety guidelines.

“Full ccompliance with stipulated speed limits, vehicle maintenance standards, proper licensing, and traffic regulations is not optional but a collective responsibility that safeguards lives,” he said.

This wholistic and collaborative approach, he argued, will go a long way in reducing fatalities and injuries on our roads.

“We note that road traffic accidents are not only predictable but also preventable if all road users played their part.

Let us all play our part in ensuring Kenya’s roads are safe for everyone,” he said.

The pronouncements come days after 26 people were killed in an accident along Kisumu-Kakamega road.

Dozens others were left with serious wounds.

Nine others were killed in a clash between a train and a bus in Naivasha.