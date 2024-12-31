Bailey Zappe Siblings: Get to Know Trent Zappe

Bailey Zappe, born April 26, 1999, is an American football quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in the NFL.

He began his college career at Houston Baptist before transferring to Western Kentucky, where he set FBS records for passing yards and touchdowns in 2021.

Selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Zappe served primarily as a backup until becoming a starter late in the 2023 season.

He is now positioned to potentially lead the Browns’ offense due to injuries affecting their starting quarterbacks.

Siblings

Bailey has one sibling, a younger brother named Trent Zappe. The two share a close bond, often described as best friends.

Trent has followed in Bailey’s footsteps in football, continuing the family’s athletic legacy.

Their supportive family environment has played a significant role in shaping their lives and careers.

College career

Zappe began his collegiate journey at Houston Baptist University, where he played from 2017 to 2020.

During his four seasons at HBU, he established himself as a prolific passer, setting multiple school records that highlighted his talent.

He amassed over 10,000 passing yards and threw 78 touchdown passes, earning All-Southland Conference honors along the way.

His impressive performance caught the attention of NFL scouts, showcasing not only his strong arm but also his accuracy and ability to read defenses.

In 2021, Zappe transferred to Western Kentucky University, seeking a higher level of competition and greater exposure.

His season at Western Kentucky was nothing short of remarkable; he led the Hilltoppers to a successful campaign while setting the FBS single-season record with 5,987 passing yards and throwing for an astounding 62 touchdowns, breaking the previous record held by Joe Burrow.

Also Read: Daniel Jones Siblings: Meet Becca, Bates and Ruthie

This outstanding performance earned him several accolades, including Conference USA MVP and First-Team All-American honors.

Zappe’s ability to manage games effectively and make quick decisions significantly elevated the Western Kentucky offense, making it one of the most potent in the nation.

NFL career

Zappe was selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, marking a significant step in his football career.

He made his NFL debut in October 2022 when he stepped in as a starter due to injuries affecting Mac Jones.

In his first few games, Zappe showcased poise and solid decision-making skills, winning two of his first three starts and throwing for over 400 yards combined in those outings.

His performance during his rookie season highlighted his potential as a capable quarterback.

As of the end of the 2023 season, Zappe was positioned to take on a more significant role within the Patriots due to ongoing injuries affecting other quarterbacks on the roster.

Accolades

Zappe received numerous accolades during his college football career, particularly in 2021 while playing for Western Kentucky University.

He was named the Conference USA Most Valuable Player and earned a spot on the All-CUSA First Team.

Zappe also won the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, recognizing him as the top Division I offensive player exhibiting characteristics of Earl Campbell.

In addition to these honors, he was a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award and a finalist for the Manning Award.

He was recognized multiple times as the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week and made several All-American teams, including being named a second-team All-American by Pro Football Network.

His record-setting performance in 2021 included breaking FBS records for passing yards and touchdowns in a single season, further solidifying his status as one of college football’s standout quarterbacks.