Boda boda rider murdered after threatening to expose known thieves to authorities in Kisii Town

A boda boda rider was tortured to death by three men he had threatened to report to authorities in connection with a spate of burglaries in Isana area, Kisii County.

The rider had plans to report the three to the local authorities over the claims. He also worked as a night guard in the area.

Police said the suspects got wind of the plans and caught up with Peter Motari, 54 who they tortured to death. They killed him in a house in the area before fleeing the scene, police said of the November 18, 2025 incident.

The woman whose house the incident happened reported the matter to the police. Police said the body had serious injuries in the head. The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

The hunt on the gang is ongoing, police said on Wednesday.

Such murder incidents are common in the area with vigilante groups leading the trend. Police are yet to solve some of the incidents.

Police have in the past arrested and charged with murder some of the suspects linked to the spate of crimes in the area. This followed protests the gangs operate with impunity in the name of helping police check on crime in general.

Police established most of the victims were framed up by the gangs before being tortured to death, which had become a norm.

Meanwhile, police are investigating an incident where a man was found dead at the Turkana County headquarters offices.

The body of the man identified as Solomon Okech was found sandwiched between two vehicles that were parked at the parking yard.

The man worked at the ministry of Cooperative and Micro Small Enterprise, police said.

The deceased was in the company of other three state officers who had come from Nairobi cooperative officers for a capacity building of livestock cooperative societies in Turkana County.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.