Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff survives shooting in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has survived a shooting in Mumbai and has not sustained any gunshot wounds, according to Indian police who are investigating the incident.

The 36-year-old was shot at on Sunday evening, while he was in a car that was leaving a football club in the suburb of Juhu.

Several news outlets have published a video showing at least two gunmen firing multiple shots at close range at the front passenger seat of a car while it is slowly moving past a crowd.

The incident has heightened concern about the safety of public figures in India, with some killed or injured in targeted attacks in recent years.

“These attempts to intimidate people will not be tolerated, and we will put an end to this hooliganism,” said Eknath Shinde, deputy chief minister of Maharashtra state, where Mumbai is located.

He paid a visit to Shroff after the shooting on Sunday evening, and said the actor and his mother had been left “shaken” by the attack.

Police said two people were injured in the shooting, including Shroff’s driver, local media reported.

This is the latest in a string of attacks on some of the country’s biggest public figures in recent years.

In 2024, police in India arrested two members of a criminal gang for a gun attack targeting the home of Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

That same year, influential Indian politician Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai.

The son of two actors, Tiger Shroff made his acting debut in 2014 with the romance film Heropanti and went on to star in several films.

He is also a football enthusiast who plays for the professional football club Mumbay FC.

By BBC News