Brad Richards Siblings: Getting to Know Paige Richards

Brad Richards, born Bradley Glenn Richards on May 2, 1980, in Murray Harbour, Prince Edward Island, Canada, is a retired Canadian professional ice hockey centre.

Known for his playmaking ability, leadership, and clutch performances, Richards enjoyed a 15-season career, playing for teams such as the Tampa Bay Lightning, Dallas Stars, New York Rangers, Chicago Blackhawks, and Detroit Red Wings.

Hailing from a small fishing village, Richards rose from humble beginnings to become a two-time Stanley Cup champion and a respected figure in the hockey world.

His journey began in junior hockey, where he showcased his talent with the Rimouski Océanic in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), eventually leading to his selection by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third round, 64th overall, in the 1998 NHL Entry Draft.

Beyond his on-ice achievements, Richards is recognized for his philanthropy, particularly through the Brad Richards Foundation, which supports children’s charities and pediatric cancer research.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Brad has a sister named Paige Richards.

However, not much is known about Paige, including her personal life or career pursuits, as she lives a private life compared to her famous brother.

Career

After a standout junior career with the Rimouski Océanic, where he amassed 186 points in his final season and won multiple awards, Richards entered the NHL with the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2000–01 season.

His breakout came during the 2003–04 season, when he played a pivotal role in leading the Lightning to their first Stanley Cup, scoring a record seven game-winning goals in the playoffs.

Richards later joined the Dallas Stars in a blockbuster trade in 2008, setting a franchise record with five assists in his debut game.

In 2011, he signed a nine-year, $60 million contract with the New York Rangers, where he served as a key leader, including acting as de facto captain during the 2014 playoffs.

Richards won his second Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2015, contributing veteran presence to a championship roster.

His final NHL season was with the Detroit Red Wings in 2015–16, after which he retired in July 2016.

Post-retirement, Richards has remained involved in hockey, serving as a consultant for the St. Louis Blues as of 2023 and hosting the Brad Richards PEI Celebrity Golf Classic to support charities.

Throughout his career, Richards played 1,126 regular-season games, scoring 298 goals and 932 points, and added 105 playoff points in 146 games.

Accolades

Richards is a two-time Stanley Cup champion, first with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2004, where he earned the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff’s most valuable player, and again with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2015.

In 2004, he also won the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with high performance.

During his junior career with Rimouski, Richards secured the Jean Béliveau Trophy for leading the QMJHL with 186 points, the Telus Cup as the league’s top offensive player, and both the QMJHL and Canadian Hockey League Plus/Minus Awards.

He was named a First-Team All-Star in both the QMJHL and CHL, as well as the CHL Player of the Year and Leading Scorer.

Richards also claimed the Guy Lafleur Trophy as QMJHL playoff MVP and the Stafford Smythe Memorial Trophy as MVP of the 2000 Memorial Cup, which Rimouski won.

Internationally, he represented Team Canada, winning gold at the 2004 World Cup of Hockey and competing in the 2006 Winter Olympics.

His NHL record for most game-winning goals in a single playoff season (seven in 2004) remains a testament to his clutch performance.