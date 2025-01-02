Burundi Blocks Opposition Candidates in Upcoming Polls

Opposition figures in Burundi have been blocked by the election commission from standing in upcoming elections, their party told AFP Wednesday.

President Evariste Ndayishimiye has said that the East African nation will head to the ballot box in June to elect local officials.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) ruled late Tuesday that candidates belonging to a four-party Burundi for All coalition –- recognised by the interior ministry on December 17 — would be excluded from standing.

Candidates for the coalition would be unable to run because three of its members belong to the suspended opposition party, the National Freedom Council (CNL), in contradiction to electoral laws.

“The deputies in question are Agathon Rwasa, Euphrasie Mutenzinka and Anatole Karorero,” the CNL told AFP Wednesday, saying the candidates were just three from one province out of five, excluded from running.

A presidential runner-up and former militia leader, Rwasa was removed as leader of the CNL in March. He has challenged the decision in court.

A political analyst, who requested anonymity, said the government had “done everything in its power to keep Agathon Rwasa out of the electoral race”.

The move follows a December decree, in which independent candidates are only eligible to contest the polls if they have not been a political party member for at least one year.

Additionally, former members of a party’s governing body can only stand as independent candidates after the lapse of two years since their resignation or ouster from the party.

At the time, critics said the move had been “tailor-made” to prevent Rwasa from running.

He came second to Ndayishimiye in the 2020 election, which the opposition said was flawed.

Ndayishimiye has been praised for gradually ending years of isolationism under former president Pierre Nkurunziza’s chaotic and bloody rule.

But Burundi’s human rights record remains poor, with ongoing reports of repression against journalists, activists and opposition figures.

By AFP