CA Orders All Institutions To Use Licensed Vehicle Tracking Providers

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has issued a directive requiring all financial institutions, motor vehicle dealers, and public and private entities to use only licensed providers for vehicle tracking and fleet management services.

In a public notice released on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, CA Director General David Mugonyi said the directive aims to ensure safety, protect consumers, and improve service quality in the vehicle tracking sector.

“In line with this mandate, CA licenses individuals and companies to provide ICT-related services under defined terms and conditions to ensure secure, innovative, and high-quality services,” Mugonyi stated. “Licensed providers are issued with an Annual Compliance Certificate, which should form the basis for any business engagement.”

He warned that operating any communications service or system without a valid CA licence is illegal under Sections 24, 67, and 75 of the Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998. Offenders risk fines and even imprisonment.

To comply with the directive, the Communications Authority of Kenya is now requiring all institutions and businesses to ensure that they only engage Application Service Providers (ASPs) who are licensed specifically for Fleet Management and Asset Tracking Services.

They must also verify that the service providers they work with possess a valid Annual Compliance Certificate issued by the Authority. In addition, institutions are expected to review all their current and planned contracts with tracking companies to ensure they meet the regulatory requirements set by CA.

Mugonyi further noted that organizations using unlicensed tracking systems internally will also be required to obtain a license directly from the Authority.

“Any tracking services not accounted for will be deemed to be internally operated, and the concerned institutions must apply for licenses immediately to avoid regulatory penalties,” he said.

The Authority has warned that non-compliance will lead to enforcement actions, including prosecution, without further notice.